rSchoolToday Announces the Release of Mobile PRO
rSchoolToday, maker of the # 1 Athletics Management Platform for high school sports, announces the release of Mobile PRO for School AthleticsTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday announces the release of "Mobile PRO," an upgrade for any school using Activity Scheduler, the most used Athletics Management System in the U.S.
With Mobile PRO, the school’s name or mascot appears in the App Store and is available for free. It is the only App the community needs to track all school athletics and activities. Mobile PRO is branded with school colors, logos, and images, and a customized home screen, which can include local sponsors who could pay for the App to have their logo proudly visible to their community.
Mobile PRO includes the ability to select and follow Teams, Schedules, Rosters, Scores, Game Programs, School Calendars, Tickets, Upcoming Events, and Message Centers.
"PRO" is also integrated with the popular VNN SportsHub Team site. For SportsHub Users, the App can also include the latest articles, photos, videos, live streaming, and more.
Mobile PRO also offers a PLUS version that adds secure In-App messaging between Coaches, Administration, Parents, and Students. Both Group and Direct messaging are recorded and audited for security reasons.
"Our schools have really wanted their own App,” says Ray Dretske, rSchoolToday President, and Co-Founder. “We've had an overwhelming response to Mobile PRO already in just the first few weeks and are pleased to begin rolling these out for our schools."
About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state associations.
www.rschooltoday.com
Lorena Harrington
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn