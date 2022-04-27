Frederike Dubeau of Logic20/20 honored in Built In’s 2022 Moxie Awards
The Manager and Data Scientist was honored as an Outstanding Woman in Tech.
What has especially made a mark are mentors that understood the direction I wanted to take and helped me find ways to grow towards that goal.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, is honored to announce that Frederike Dubeau was selected as a winner of Built In’s 2022 Moxie Awards. The annual awards program recognizes women in tech who have made outsized contributions to their workplaces, communities, and the industry as a whole.
— Frederike Dubeau
“I’m honored to have been selected as a 2022 Moxie Award winner,” says Frederike Dubeau, Manager in Logic20/20’s Advanced Analytics Practice. “I am extremely thankful for those who have empowered me to succeed throughout my career. What has especially made a mark are mentors that understood the direction I wanted to take and helped me find ways to grow towards that goal. I am passionate about returning the favor for young women in the tech industry.”
Built In saw close to 1,000 entries for 2022 and named just 100 to their list of honorees. An esteemed panel of judges, all senior women leaders in tech, reviewed the nominations and chose whom they believe showed the most “moxie.” Built In defines moxie as a combination of courage, determination, energy, and knowledge.
“The 2022 winners represent the industry’s future leaders, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to thrive as they advance in their careers. We know they’ll make the industry stronger for their presence,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In.
Although Women are still underrepresented in the technology industry, this award proves that they are making huge strides and generating massive success. Learn more and view the full list of winners on Built In at builtin.com/women-tech/moxie-award-winners.
For a closer look at what it is like to work at Logic20/20, visit logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic.
About Logic20/20
Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. We are a six-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
Courtney Lynch
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
CourtneyL@logic2020.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn