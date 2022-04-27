Intalegence Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Intalegence, a Talent Solutions company focused in the Legal Sector, is pleased to announce an Educational Partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog.
Intalegence, a Talent Solutions company focused in the Legal Sector, is pleased to announce an Educational Partnership with Doug Austin's eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law.
— Ron Godier, Managing Partner at Intalegence
This partnership allows Intalegence and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals and the organizations looking to locate, attract, hire, and retain talent on addressing today’s ever changing work landscape within the legal industry.
“With the Great Resignation, increased remote work and an environment balancing the needs of four unique generations of workers, the Talent Equation continues to change for candidates and companies in the legal community,” said Ron Godier, Managing Partner at Intalegence. “We are excited to collaborate with eDiscovery Today on sharing trends and best practices that will help legal professionals and hiring companies navigate today’s ever changing work landscape.”
“Factors impacting the careers of legal and eDiscovery professionals are constantly changing, leading to great confusion, but also great opportunity” said Doug Austin, Editor of the eDiscovery Today blog. “I’m excited to work with the Intalegence team to provide education for legal and business professionals to successfully navigate these challenges and seize the opportunities that today’s talent market brings!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for over eleven years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Intalegence
Intalegence is a Talent Solutions company focused in the Legal Sector. They serve Legal Technology and Legal Services companies as well as Corporate Legal teams and Law Firms looking to add outstanding attorneys to their organizations.
With a full suite of services including Retained Search, Direct Hire, and On Demand Services as well as Fractional/Interim Leadership and Advisory Services, Intalegence is the partner you need in today’s changing Legal landscape.
At their core they are a Talent Solutions provider who believes that the challenges organizations face in locating, attracting, hiring, and retaining talent are similar across all sectors and are committed to helping companies and firms solve the Talent Equation in today’s ever changing work landscape.
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Intalegence’s Leadership has decades of experience working with leading organizations in the Legal Industry. They also serve as a premier resource for Private Equity and Investment firms in a number of verticals when innovation, process improvements, or advisory services are needed.
For more information you can visit them online at www.intalegence.io or email them at info@intalegence.io.
