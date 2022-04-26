Trails Carolina Staff Speaks Out About Their Program
Trails Carolina has built up a reputation as one of the top wilderness therapy program options in the United States for youth and adolescents. They have an entire staff ready to support kids coming into the program. A big reason the staff has success comes down to their desire to help students and see meaningful breakthroughs.
A wilderness therapy program is slightly different from other therapeutic approaches.
It’s a mental health treatment strategy mainly used on teenagers outdoors. It kinetically engages clients on several levels. Each year, Trails Carolina pours more and more resources into developing the program to maintain a high level of success.
Wilderness Field Instructors at Trails Carolina have had great opportunities to see firsthand what a difference they can make. It’s a rewarding experience for both staff and students.
Adaptability is a big part of the job, as every student comes to Trails Carolina for different reasons. The program is dynamic and wilderness field instructors and primary therapists will tell you it is important to tailor your approach to each student.
That’s why a robust educational setup at Trails Carolina plays such a critical role. Many Trails North Carolina wilderness program staff reviews point towards education and training as a significant benefit.
Students who fall behind are much more vulnerable to falling back into the old ways of living. All the work put into the program can be lost quickly if work isn't put into keeping students well-rounded and engaged in all aspects of life.
Any families or individuals capable of making it to the Blue Ridge Mountains to check out Trails Carolina are encouraged. There’s only so much families can learn when reading Trails North Carolina Wilderness Program reviews online.
More On Trails Carolina
Trails Carolina offers a wilderness therapy program to support families struggling to reconnect and heal with their children. Relying on licensed therapists to run the groups, children also get an opportunity to go through an accredited academic program.
