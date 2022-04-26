Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and the Pittsburgh Pirates Team Up to train a Service Dog for a Veteran in need

a black German shepherd puppy wearing a white bandana that says Pirates. in the dog's paws is a stuffed toy baseball with a yellow letter P

Pirates Pup becomes the official team dog of the Pittsburgh Pirates

This is an incredible partnership. We are so grateful to the Pirates Organization, Pirates Charities and PNC Bank for joining us to change the life of another disabled Veteran in the Pittsburgh area”
— Chris Ann Phillips, CAO of Guardian Angels.
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pirates and PNC are teaming up with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to provide a service dog to a military veteran in the Pittsburgh area. Guardian Angels will train the dog and bring it to games throughout the season to engage with fans and help get the socialization it needs. Once training is complete, the Pirates Pup will head to his Forever home, partnered with a military veteran dealing with permanent disabilities.

The Pirates organization has just launched a contest to name this future Service Dog. You can vote for one of 4 names selected by the team: Homer, Bucco, Rookie or Jolly are the choices, and can be voted on by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/pirates/fans/team-dog between now and May 3rd. You can also follow this future service dog’s training on Twitter @PiratesPup.

“This is an incredible partnership” said Chris Ann Phillips, CAO of Guardian Angels. “We are so grateful to the Pirates Organization, Pirates Charities and PNC Bank for joining us to change the life of another Veteran with disabilities in the Pittsburgh area”. Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is based in Williston, Florida, but has paired nearly 50 deserving recipients in the Pittsburgh area and are in the process of funding a new state-of-the-art campus in Washington County, just outside of Pittsburgh. For more information on Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, our campus campaign, dog sponsorship or an application, please visit www.MedicalServiceDogs.org.


