Williston Barracks//DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1002569

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 4/26/22 at approximately 12:05

STREET: I-189 Eastbound on ramp by RT 7 Northbound

TOWN: South Burlington

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennifer Kathleen Kohler-Long

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front left and some possible right rear

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/26/22 at approximately 1205 hours, VT State Police investigated a crash on the on ramp for I-189 Eastbound in South Burlington. Vehicle 1 crashed off to the left of the roadway, near the intersection with Shelburne Rd. Subsequent investigation revealed that Operator 1, Jennifer Kohler-Long, was suspected to be under the influence. Kohler-Long was arrested for DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Chittenden Court on 5/17/22 for DUI and DUI Refusal.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/22 08:15 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.