Williston Barracks//DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1002569
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 4/26/22 at approximately 12:05
STREET: I-189 Eastbound on ramp by RT 7 Northbound
TOWN: South Burlington
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennifer Kathleen Kohler-Long
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front left and some possible right rear
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/26/22 at approximately 1205 hours, VT State Police investigated a crash on the on ramp for I-189 Eastbound in South Burlington. Vehicle 1 crashed off to the left of the roadway, near the intersection with Shelburne Rd. Subsequent investigation revealed that Operator 1, Jennifer Kohler-Long, was suspected to be under the influence. Kohler-Long was arrested for DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Chittenden Court on 5/17/22 for DUI and DUI Refusal.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/22 08:15 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.