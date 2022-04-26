A Place At Home Named a 2022 Top Low-Cost and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in A Place At Home.
The FBR survey results reveal our highest ranked areas show our franchisees are highly engaged, respect the brand, and we have a strong franchise community. ”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home was identified by independent franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review (FBR), as being one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2022 Top Low-Cost Franchise. A Place At Home was also named Top Recession-Proof Franchises.
— Dustin Distefano
A Place At Home was co-founded in 2012 by two childhood friends, Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich in Omaha, Nebraska. After several attempts at finding acceptable care for their loved ones, they were unable to meet their needs at the standard they expected. Both were determined to find a solution for others facing similar challenges. The idea for A Place At Home was born: Senior-Focused Care that is comprehensive, consistent, and provides a continuum of care.
After experiencing rapid growth in their Omaha market, they realized they had something innovative. In 2017, they took their Senior-Focused Care model to other communities and the A Place At Home franchise sprouted. A Place At Home is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year with 23 locations coast-to-coast.
“The FBR survey results reveal our highest ranked areas show our franchisees are highly engaged, respect the brand, and we have a strong franchise community. We believe this shows how strong our roots are which will only allow us to grow stronger over time,” said Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-Founder of A Place At Home.
Jerod Evanich, President and Co-Founder, added, “We have a proven process in place to ensure we’re vetting franchisees before they join our community. We’ve built an amazing group that not only respects the brand and mission but they also respect each other and want to see everyone succeed.”
Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
Nearly 11,000 franchisees representing over 135 low-cost brands participated in FBR’s franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in FBR’s satisfaction survey.
In addition, more than 32,000 franchisees representing over 300 franchise brands participated in FBR’s franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. A Place At Home was one of just 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner and be featured on the list of the best recession-proof businesses to start.
A Place At Home’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of our franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
“One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. But what many people don’t know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don’t require a huge financial investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “For people seeking to be their own boss, the Top 100 Recession-Proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners—one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity—but they have performed well in good times and bad and we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead.”
A Place At Home’s survey data showed they outscored the franchise industry and senior services industries in all categories including training and support, leadership, franchise system, core values, franchisee community, financial opportunity, general satisfaction, and self-evaluation. One franchisee commented, “APAH does not only talk about their core values but they act on them. They have consistently been there to support me and my location's growth.”
Dustin Distefano credited the positive culture to A Place At Home’s hands-on approach saying, “Our team of Franchise Business Coaches utilize standardized benchmarks to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses in order to assist in areas the franchisees may need additional coaching in. We’re able to do a pulse check regularly on their engagement with the brand.”
A Place At Home is grateful for this recognition and the amazing franchise community we’ve built. The franchisees continue to remain dedicated to providing compassionate and professional care in their communities despite the challenges they’ve faced head-on these past two years.
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2022 Top Franchises. Inquire now to learn more about joining our community of franchisees making a big impact in the lives of seniors.
