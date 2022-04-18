A Place At Home Opens First In-Home Senior Care Location in New Jersey
A Place At Home Franchise is pleased to announce the opening of its 20th franchise located in Somerville, New Jersey.
I remember how I felt, and I wish I could have had somebody to help me understand the system, understand different things that we now offer, as an in-home care company”SOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home Franchise is pleased to announce the opening of their 20th franchise located in Somerville, New Jersey. Owners of the franchise location, Jessica Dale and Judy Mazon, are passionate about serving their community and are proud to begin offering senior-focused services to Somerset, Morris, and Hunterdon Counties and part of Union County in May 2022. A Place At Home was established ten years ago in Omaha, Nebraska, and is known for providing a high standard of professional and compassionate in-home care services, as well as Care Coordination and Senior Living Alternatives to round out a full continuum of care.
— Jessica Dale
Having spent the majority of her adult life working and volunteering in her community, Dale says the decision to open a business focused on serving others was an easy one for both her and her business partner. Each of them has had personal, first-hand experience being a caregiver. Dale’s mother moved in with the family when Dale’s children were toddlers due to incredible health challenges. Mazon’s mother had Alzheimer’s Disease. Dale says, “I remember how I felt, and I wish I could have had somebody to help me understand the system, understand different things that we now offer, as an in-home care company.”
Professionally, Dale and Mazon’s backgrounds are well suited for a company in the senior care arena. Years ago, Mazon opened a daycare after seeing a need in the community. She’s been successful – and now owns two locations independently. Dale used her degrees in Management Science and International Business to build a personally rewarding career helping people in various ways. She’s assisted families relocating their lives nationally and internationally and spent years working for a local nonprofit where she’d previously served as a board member. That role was particularly fulfilling for Dale, as they found gaps within their community and then designed programs to fill the needs.
When the pair started looking at business models that would allow them a way to continue making a positive impact in their community, Dale began researching senior care. They interviewed six different senior care franchises, and A Place At Home stood out amongst them all. Primarily in part, says Dale, to the company’s “We are CARE” philosophy. C.A.R.E. is the foundation of the senior care franchise’s business; they operate from a place of Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Ethical behavior. “Those are the values I apply in my life, and I felt that that was just one of the things, you know, it was just so in line with me.”
Jessica Dale and Judy Mazon are driven, professional, and enthusiastic about helping families. The aging process can be complex and overwhelming. Fortunately, A Place At Home – Somerville is here to guide and assist through every stage of the journey. Whether you’re a family member caring for someone you love or an aging adult yourself, Dale and Mazon are grateful for the opportunity to help. To learn more about them and how A Place At Home – Somerville can improve your quality of life, visit their website at http://www.aplaceathomenj.com/.
If you are interested in exploring an opportunity to start your own in-home senior care business in your community, inquire today.
Mitch Benson
A Place At Home
+14022150867 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Meet the Owners: Jessica Dale and Judy Mazon