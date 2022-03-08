A Place At Home Awards First Franchise in Ohio
A Place At Home, the leading provider of in-home senior care services, has signed a new franchise location in West Chester, Ohio.
I chose A Place At Home because of their core values of C.A.R.E. – Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical – aligning with my own values.”WEST CHESTER, OHIO, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home, the leading provider of in-home senior care services, has signed a new franchise location in West Chester, Ohio. The senior care agency will serve seniors in the West Chester community and Hamilton, Middletown, Mason, and surrounding communities.
Located at 8050 Beckett Center Dr., West Chester, Ohio 45069, the franchise is ready to help APAH continue its mission of helping older adults age in place.
Bringing a unique perspective
The new franchise’s owner brings a unique perspective to senior care services. Originally from Ghana, Africa, the owner says his culture emphasizes caring for your elders. The belief is that a blessing from your elders is a blessing that sustains for all time. His goal is to give back to the community and serve others while creating a legacy of caring for his children to have and continue.
Having worked as a home health aide while in college, he’s seen first-hand the challenges seniors face when they don’t have the care they need. His experience planted the seed that led him to where he is today – providing compassionate, professional care to seniors in his community. He said, “I chose A Place At Home because of their core values of C.A.R.E. – Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical – aligning with my own values.”
Providing personalized care for seniors
When you call A Place At Home – West Chester, you can expect the following:
- Needs Assessment – We’ll discuss and work with you to learn your concerns, needs, and goals. We’ll make sure you know about any financial benefits available to help offset the cost of care.
- Personalized Care Plan – We partner with you, your family, and anyone else on your support team to develop a personalized care plan to serve your needs.
- Matched with Caregivers – We’ll choose the most qualified, appropriate caregivers based on your care needs and ensure they’re a good match for you and your lifestyle. The level of care they can provide is important, and so is your comfort level with them.
- Care Monitoring – We’ll receive feedback from your care team to manage any changes in your condition that need to be addressed. You and your family can access that information at any time via our online portal.
Partnering with seniors and their families
A Place At Home – West Chester will ensure that seniors are well cared for as a true partner with them, their families, and their healthcare team:
- In-Home Senior Care – Helping seniors live safe, independent lives in their own homes through a wide range of custom in-home care services. Care is directed by a plan created by a qualified professional and delivered by a compassionate team of caregivers.
- Care Coordination Services – Helping families successfully navigate the often complex healthcare system. Together with seniors and their families, A Place At Home will provide recommendations, referrals, and collaborate with all providers. This includes attending doctor’s appointments, performing household safety assessments, managing medication, and more. A Place At Home serves as both a liaison and an advocate. This ensures that seniors receive the highest level of care.
- Senior Living Alternatives – If at some point you decide you need to move into a senior living community, A Place At Home is here to help. The legwork is done, simplifying the process while supplying reliable information.
- Staffing Services – A Place At Home can help provide senior living communities with CNA/CMA staffing.
Getting in touch
To learn more about A Place At Home – West Chester, visit their website. Whether you’re a senior who needs care, a family member, a caregiver, a senior care center that needs staffing assistance, or a potential franchise owner, we’d love to hear from you!
