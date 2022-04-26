ND 54 near Oslo, MN to temporarily close due to flooding NDDOT spring flooding update

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) anticipates that ND Highway 54 will temporarily close at 8:00 p.m. from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN due to flooding. Motorists must utilize an alternate route during the closure.

The following areas/roadways are closed in North Dakota due to flooding:

ND 200 near Hillsboro at mile point 402.5

US 81 in Minto at mile point 181, although conditions are improving.

ND 18 near Inkster at mile point 184

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton

MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to south of Robin, MN

US 2 Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks

The following state highways remain open but are affected by floodwaters:

US 81, approximately 1.5 miles south of Hamilton, water along the shoulder of the road. Motorists should use caution and watch for water on the roadway.

ND 17, approximately five miles west of Grafton. There may be water on the road due to localized flooding. Reduce speed and use caution.

Interstate 29 exit 164 northbound off-ramp, approximately 20 north of Grand Forks. There may be water on the road. Reduce speed and use caution.

NDDOT warns motorists that driving through water is dangerous and motorists should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas as vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water.

The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 or visit the N Roads app or travel.dot.nd.gov. The road report is based upon the information available to NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.