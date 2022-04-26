Luxurious Senior Apartment Community Near Staten Island Expands to Two Locations

Looking like a world-class resort near Staten Island, the Villas of Holmdel joins its sibling, the Villas of Manalapan as a magnificent option for seniors

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly opened, the Villas of Holmdel, an ultraposh adult apartment community, joins its popular sibling, the Villas of Manalapan, as a magnificent option for active Staten Island seniors and others seeking to downsize, or reside closer to loved ones in suburban New Jersey.

Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike, offering quality independent living plus, assisted living, and memory support in an environment that satisfies every need.

Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort – both inside and out – the many onsite amenities offered at the Villas exceed what one might expect within other senior communities, such as: An indoor swimming pool; fine gourmet dining; a bistro where residents may gather with friends and family; a concierge to support a luxury lifestyle and assist with quality-of-life conveniences; a family amusement arcade; ultra-chic lounge and cocktail bar; full-service spa and sauna; performing arts center; state-of-the-art private home theater; and around-the-clock nursing, along with visiting doctors, to name just a few.

The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel, NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554

The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas of Manalapan may be reached at 732-939-3158.

To learn more about the Villas, visit www.luxuryseniorlivingnj.com.

Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 718-682-1509
email us here

Relevant Public Relations LLC is a New York City multimedia public relations/marketing and commercial copywriting company. Our solid reputation is backed by a track record of successfully guiding businesses, professional practices and organizations of all sizes to greater heights.

