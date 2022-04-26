2022 Big Game Draw Opens Online May 1

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2022

Saskatchewan's Big Game Draw opens on May 1. Hunters have until May 25 to submit their online applications.

The Big Game Draw is used to allocate a limited number of hunting licences to Saskatchewan residents in a transparent and equitable manner. This year's draw includes licences for elk, moose, pronghorn, either-sex mule deer and antlerless mule deer.

"The opening of the Big Game Draw is always a highly anticipated date for hunters in our province," Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said. "The demand for hunting tags speaks to the interest in Saskatchewan's diverse hunting opportunities. I wish all applicants good luck in this year's draw."

The draw is administered through the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system. Hunters can submit, review and update their applications, check pool status history and purchase a draw licence through their HAL accounts.

Hunters should review the 2022 Big Game Draw Supplement for information on quotas for draw species prior to submitting their draw application. The supplement also informs hunters of any changes to this fall's Big Game Draw seasons. The supplement can be found at saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

Applications for the Big Game Draw can be submitted until May 25 at 11:59 p.m. Hunters are encouraged to apply early and to use the online residency verification tool to avoid complications.

Draw results will be available through your HAL account in June, with the exception of pronghorn, which will be available in mid-July. Although Big Game Draw applicants are sent a notification of their draw results, hunters are responsible for looking up their results through their HAL account.

Successful applicants will be able to purchase licences through their HAL accounts beginning August 1.

For information on your HAL account or assistance with completing a draw application, please visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

If you have questions about your pool status or hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

Val Nicholson Environment Prince Albert Phone: 306-953-2459 Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca