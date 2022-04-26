Royalton Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001640
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/26/22 / 0455 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of APO
ACCUSED: Nelson LaFrancis
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/26/22 at approximately 0455 hours, Troopers responded to Hook Road in the town of Chelsea for a reported family dispute and Abuse Prevention Order violation. Through investigation it was determined that the Nathan LaFrancis was in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order and was placed under arrest. LaFrancis was subsequently transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 04/27/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.
LODGED – NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: None
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2022/1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
802-234-9933