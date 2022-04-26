Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                          

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/22 / 0455 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of APO

 

ACCUSED: Nelson LaFrancis                                                  

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/26/22 at approximately 0455 hours, Troopers responded to Hook Road in the town of Chelsea for a reported family dispute and Abuse Prevention Order violation. Through investigation it was determined that the Nathan LaFrancis was in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order and was placed under arrest. LaFrancis was subsequently transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 04/27/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

 

LODGED – NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: None

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2022/1230 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

802-234-9933

 

