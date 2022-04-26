Popular EB-5 Project Reaches Key Milestones, Achieves Ultra-Low Risk Status
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, announced today that the Saltaire luxury condominium project in St. Petersburg, Florida, has achieved two key milestones. The project, which is being developed by the Kolter Group, is partially financed by foreign nationals under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program.
“We are proud to announce that all of the residential units in Saltaire are now sold and all EB-5 jobs have been created,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “With 100% of the condominium sold out, EB-5 investors can be sure of the project’s success. Equally important, investors can sleep well knowing that all of the required jobs have been created.”
EB5AN will host a virtual event on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM EDT to reintroduce the Saltaire project. Hosts Silverman and managing partner Mike Schoenfeld will discuss why Saltaire is an ideal option for foreign nationals seeking an ultra-low risk investment. Registration is free and open to the public. Prospective investors, immigration attorneys, and others interested in the EB-5 program are encouraged to attend.
“With the return of the regional center program and a new $800,000 minimum investment amount, we know that people are looking for safety and certainty,” said Schoenfeld. “We have structured the EB-5 investment in Saltaire to minimize both financial risk and immigration risk, while offering a highly competitive financial return.”
Added Silverman, “This is a win-win for EB-5 investors. The immigration risk is minimized because all required EB-5 jobs are already created, and the financial risk really could not be any lower because all of the condo units are sold. The project is fully funded and construction is well underway, so Saltaire’s success is all but guaranteed. This is ultra-low risk.”
Created in 1990 and recently revised in 2022, the EB-5 visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1, H-1B, and L-1B. The program has received renewed interest as federal policies restricting employment-based immigration have led work-visa holders to seek alternative pathways to U.S. residency.
The Kolter Group is one of the largest privately held real estate developers in the United States, with more than $15 billion of transaction volume and tens of thousands of residential, commercial, and hospitality units built throughout Florida and the Southeast.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm that oversees more than 2,000 EB-5 investors from more than 60 countries across a network of 15 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states.
