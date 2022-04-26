CONGRATULATIONS TO THE RECENT AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF DENTAL BOARDS’ PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTEES
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB Chief Executive Officer
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the new presidential appointees on their new leadership opportunities.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President James A. Sparks, DDS, notes “as the AADB prepares for future challenges facing dental boards our association identified leaders who are forward-thinking, creative, and dedicated to protecting the public.” Dr. Sparks appointed the following members to leadership positions with overwhelming support from the AADB Board of Directors:
Dr. Donald Bennett of Louisiana
Dr. Bruce Kinney of Washington
Dr. Burrell Tucker of New Mexico
Dr. Donald Bennett was appointed to the American Dental Association’s Council on Dental Education and Licensure (CDEL). Dr. Bennett is a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry and was appointed by the governor to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. He became an AADB Member in 2016.
Dr. Bruce Kinney was appointed to the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation Appeal Board. Dr. Kinney is a Past-President of the American Association of Dental Examiners and a Life Member of the American Association of Dental Boards.
Dr. Burrell Tucker from the Dental Health Care Board of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department was appointed to the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Dr. Tucker practices in Hobbs, NM, and became an AADB Member in 2003.
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the new presidential appointees on their new opportunities to lead. Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, finds “much of the recent growth of the organization is due to the dedication of many long time members of the association” and thanked “Drs. Bennett, Kinney, and Tucker for their continued service to help dental boards in their mission to protect the public.”
