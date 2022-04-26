Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet April 29 in Camanche
AMES, Iowa – April 26, 2022 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center, 3942 291st Street, in Camanche.
Interested parties may attend in-person or join the meeting by using the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89571191588?pwd=QTV0L05oUUV4UmxCUFk1NXVkdEpSUT09 and Meeting ID: 895-7119-1588 and passcode: 065376. To join the meeting by conference call, dial 312-626-6799. The link and phone line will be active shortly before the meeting and discontinued immediately after the meeting ends.
|
Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda
|
10 a.m.
|
Roll call
Welcome and introductions
|
10:15 a.m.
|
*Approval of previous meeting minutes
January 10, 2022
February 18, 2022
March 7, 2022
*Treasurer report and approval
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Budget
-Review current expenditures
*Discuss and approve expenditures for rest of annual budget
|
11 a.m.
|
National and State MRPC Committee reports
-Culture and Heritage and interpretive center reports
-Marketing
-Transportation
-Environment, Recreation, and Agriculture
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Adjourn for lunch
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Reports and updates
- Young House Museum and Cascade Bridge
- Zebulon Pike project
|
2:15 p.m.
|
Chair report
-National board meeting reports
|
2:45 p.m.
|
Comments from interpretive centers
Ex officio member and other reports
|
3 p.m.
|
Discussion on increasing public awareness
|
4 p.m.
|
Future meeting schedule
Adjourn
* Action Items
Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 emily.whaley@iowadot.us.
Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.
The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.
As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.