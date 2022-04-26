Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet April 29 in Camanche

AMES, Iowa – April 26, 2022 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center, 3942 291st Street, in Camanche.

Interested parties may attend in-person or join the meeting by using the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89571191588?pwd=QTV0L05oUUV4UmxCUFk1NXVkdEpSUT09 and Meeting ID: 895-7119-1588 and passcode: 065376. To join the meeting by conference call, dial 312-626-6799. The link and phone line will be active shortly before the meeting and discontinued immediately after the meeting ends.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda 10 a.m. Roll call Welcome and introductions 10:15 a.m. *Approval of previous meeting minutes January 10, 2022 February 18, 2022 March 7, 2022 *Treasurer report and approval 10:30 a.m. Budget -Review current expenditures *Discuss and approve expenditures for rest of annual budget 11 a.m. National and State MRPC Committee reports -Culture and Heritage and interpretive center reports -Marketing -Transportation -Environment, Recreation, and Agriculture 11:30 a.m. Adjourn for lunch 12:30 p.m. Reports and updates - Young House Museum and Cascade Bridge - Zebulon Pike project 2:15 p.m. Chair report -National board meeting reports 2:45 p.m. Comments from interpretive centers Ex officio member and other reports 3 p.m. Discussion on increasing public awareness 4 p.m. Future meeting schedule Adjourn

* Action Items

Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 emily.whaley@iowadot.us.

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.