Governor Abbott Announces 2022 Statewide Governor’s Small Business Series

TEXAS, April 26 - April 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the kickoff of the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in communities around the state, beginning in El Paso on May 5, 2022. The annual Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Small businesses drive our state's booming economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to three million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow, and prosper. Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea, have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit still fuels our shared prosperity today. I look forward to continue working with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. It is especially meaningful to kick off the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series in El Paso and as we celebrate Small Business Week."

The Governor’s Small Business Series kickoff in El Paso on May 5, cohosted by the Governor’s Economic Development Office, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

 

Governor’s Small Business Series ─ El Paso

May 5, 2022

7:30 am – 1:30 pm (MST)

Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel, 2027 Airway Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79925

 

The $20 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and sessions from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-in-el-paso

 

Other dates for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series:

Fort Worth – June 9

Kilgore – June 23

Waco – July 21

Lubbock – August 25

Laredo – September 22

South Padre Island – October 6

Kerrville – October 27

Corsicana – November 10

Bryan-College Station – December 8  

 

The Governor’s Economic Development Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal  

