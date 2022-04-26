Performance Eyecare Kicks Off Annual $2,500 ‘Build Your Dreams’ Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors
Performance Eyecare's 'Build Your Dreams' scholarship invites local high school seniors to share their future career goals for a chance at a $2,500 scholarship.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Eyecare has opened submissions for their 2022 ‘Build Your Dreams’ scholarship program. This program invites local high school seniors to share their future career goals for a chance at a $2,500 scholarship. The scholarship comes with no strings attached. This financial support can be used for college, trade schools, to start a business, or in any other way that helps jumpstart their dream job.
“Every child deserves the chance to pursue a career they are passionate about,” says Dr. Dirk Massie, Owner of Performance Eyecare. “Our program is unique because it’s not about academic achievement. Instead, it’s open to anyone who can tell us about their dream career and how they will use this scholarship award.”
Dr. Massie and the Performance Eyecare team have hosted this scholarship program for over a decade. During that time over $30,000 in scholarships have been awarded to high school students. Each year they receive hundreds of online applications. Winners are determined based on employee voting.
“We have so much fun hearing about the goals and dreams of our patients, and helping someone take the first step towards their dream is a really rewarding experience,” said Massie.
During the application process high-school seniors are asked to must submit a short essay explaining their goals after high school, and how they hope to accomplish them.
Past winners range from a student pursuing a career in physical therapy, to someone who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The most recent winner, Drew W., discovered a passion for genealogy after receiving a 1924 yearbook from St. Louis University High School. He spent years researching the students, collecting information about their lives, and sharing what he found with their descendants. His scholarship will go towards pursuing a degree in anthropology at Mizzou.
“I love to see how applicants can use the scholarship to create unique and memorable experiences that directly impact their future,” said Massie.
High school students graduating this spring semester are eligible to apply for the ‘Build Your Dreams’ scholarship. Applicants must live in either Missouri or Illinois.
For more information or to apply for the Build Your Dreams scholarship, visit performanceeyecare.com/scholarship or get in touch with a member of the Performance Eyecare team.
Performance Eyecare is an independently owned eye care provider serving the St. Louis Metro and Illinois Metro East with nine convenient offices. High-tech exams are painless, thorough, and precise, and never require air puffs. To find out how we put the ‘care’ in eyecare, visit performanceeyecare.com.
