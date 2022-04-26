South Florida FCA Presents the 2022 Glory Run 5K Run/Walk 5/14/22
Glory Run 5K taking place at Tropical Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022, family fun, food trucks, awards, and a praise party celebration.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida FCA Presents the 2022 Glory Run 5K Run/Walk
[Miami, FL] – South Florida FCA will present Glory Run 5K taking place at Tropical Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and featuring family fun with food trucks, awards, and a praise party celebration. “The Glory Run provides a run for a purpose beyond ourselves” (2021 participant).
South Florida FCA is proud to bring The Glory Run 5K back to Tropical Park for the eighth year. The Glory Run 5K will provide each participant a fantastic race day shirt, finishers medal, and the opportunity to earn an age group award medals for the top three runners in qualifying categories. This includes an overall top female and male awards announced at the end of the race.
The registration fee is currently $35 through April 30, 2022. The price will increase to $40 from May 1st thru May 14th. Event day registration will be $40. Registration is available here: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Miami/GloryRun5k Early packet pick-up will be on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Go Run Miami (Kendall Store) located at 11650 N Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176 from 11am -7pm.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is a ministry that brings its staff to the campus to engage, equip, and empower coaches and student-athletes. FCA brings the truth and teaches the value of living a moral and healthy life. We invest in the coaches and student-athletes to proclaim the hope of Jesus Christ and combat the growing pain present on the campuses throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. In addition, FCA provides a community where students can express their faith, unite, inspire and change the world on their campus and for the rest of their lives!
Vendors are welcome, and Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email doris@dorisbusinessdevelopment.com or call (954) 240-4853 for information.
Doris Muscarella
Doris Business Development & C
+1 954-240-4853
doris@dorisbusinessdevelopment.com