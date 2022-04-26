Construction Project Underway on S.D. Highway 49 in Tripp and Lyman County

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 25, 2022

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

HAMILL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work has begun on the reconstruction of S.D. Highway 49 in Tripp and Lyman Counties. The project location is Highway 49 from the junction of S.D. Highway 44 to the junction of S.D. Highway 47.

The Highway 49 construction project includes spot grading, milling, pipe work, structure upgrades, and new asphalt concrete pavement.

During construction, operations may reduce traffic to one lane with use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists are advised that stop sign closures are also in use at two separate locations on the Highway 49 project.

Knife River Midwest from Sioux City, IA is the prime contractor on this $10.8 million construction project. The project completion date is Nov. 4, 2022.

Please find additional information about this Winner Area construction project at https://dot.sd.gov/lyman-tripp-counties-pcn-04f4.

