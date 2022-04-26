John Lang Receives Prestigious Industry Humanitarian Award
John Lang, of Lang’s Kitchen & Bath located in historic Newtown Bucks County, PA, was awarded the prestigious Ken Anderson CKD Humanitarian Award.
I am thankful to receive this prestigious award, especially one that is named for my highly respected friend and colleague. I’m truly honored to follow in his footsteps in supporting my community.”NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Lang, of Lang’s Kitchen & Bath located in historic Newtown Bucks County, PA, was awarded the prestigious Ken Anderson CKD Humanitarian Award. John was presented this award at the recent SEN Design Group Spring 2022 Conference held in St. Louis, MO.
— John Lang
SEN Design Group is the nation’s top industry organization for kitchen and bath design, offering connections to leading vendor brands and business education. SEN’s semi-annual conferences are an opportunity for its kitchen and bath industry members to meet their peers and vendor partners, share ideas, learn about the latest technologies and product offerings, and gain insights into new business strategies. These highly educational and enjoyable conferences are a core part of SEN’s educational program that members look forward to every year.
SEN founded the Ken Anderson CKD Humanitarian Award to honor its namesake, who was the owner and operator of Anderson Kitchens and then founded Task Lighting Corp in 1985 with his wife. He was inducted into the National Kitchen and Bath Association’s Hall of Fame in 2009 and passed away on March 19, 2019. He is remembered by his peers as not only an innovator in the industry but also as a mentor and strong supporter of young entrepreneurs. He was a cornerstone of his community in Kearney, NE and of his kitchen and bath design community. According to SEN representative Amy Alberta, “This award best exemplifies the dedication Ken had to his community and his industry. It acknowledges an individual who sees volunteerism as an integral part of their life.”
Upon presenting the award, the SEN Design Group commented that, “John is the epitome of selflessness and a person who provides tremendous value to the community and the kitchen and bath industry. He has always been a person who does anything and everything for the better of others.” SEN representatives congratulated Lang and thanked him for his efforts over the years in helping and mentoring other business owners.
This well-deserved recognition for John Lang acknowledges his efforts over the years to promote business education, mentor entrepreneurs, and support both his industry peers and his local community. Lang responded that he feels, “privileged to receive this prestigious award, especially one that is named for my highly respected friend and colleague. I’m truly honored to follow in his footsteps in supporting my community.”
For nearly 30 years, the mission of Lang’s Kitchen & Bath has been to enhance the quality of our customers' lives and homes by revealing the benefits, functionality, and possibilities of their existing space. With the finest product selections, exceptional design concepts, and quality installation choices, our clients are equipped to make more informed decisions and enjoy the greatest value and satisfaction with their home renovation projects.
John Lang
Lang's Kitchen And Bath
+1 215-968-5300
john@langskitchens.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn