Major League Vacations 2021 Phillies Spring Training Travel Packages

Dubbed “a new travel experience for a new year” for “true Phillies fans,” the itinerary includes travel arrangements and access to Clearwater Beach attractions.

We boast the expertise these kinds of fans want when it comes to ensuring their sports vacation will become a memorable experience they’ll be talking about for years.” — Al Cataline

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major League Vacations, a sports travel agency offering vacation packages for events and fan-centric experiences, announced its 2021 Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Travel Packages, being dubbed “a new travel experience for a new year” and targeting “true Phillies fans.” With Phillies Spring Training encompassing a series of exhibition games hosted at Spectrum Field in Clearwater Beach, Florida, this event offers a new way for Phillies fans to view the games and their favorite players up close and personally, with the added benefit of receiving autographs from high-profile MLB players.The 2021 Phillies Spring Training Travel Packages include full travel arrangements (air, airport/game day transportation, hotel, and game tickets); access to nearby Clearwater Beach attractions; travel dates coinciding with the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, enabling fans to enjoy the city’s celebrations during the weekend; both family and adult-oriented deals; and customizable/flexible scheduling.“Each year, MLV Phillies Spring Training Packages include the best travel accommodations, brimming over with excitement, fun, and lasting memories…and 2021 is shaping up to offer the same,” says Albert Cataline, Principal at Major League Vacations. “We’ve already heard from a few first-time attendees that they’re excited to be going to Spring Training finally, and we can’t say we blame them given the pandemic-centric environment we’ve all been subjected to over the past year.”The 2021 Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Travel Packages are available now, starting at $930 per person.Home to the Clearwater Threshers minor league baseball team, Spectrum Field holds 8,500 spectators and offers an excellent view of every game from nearly every seat. Clearwater Beach, meanwhile, is known for its namesake stretch of soft, white sand, drawing visitors year-found for jet-skiing, parasailing, and stand-up paddleboarding in its calm waters.The packages as offered by Major League Vacations for the Phillies Spring Training experience are comprised of two selections – the Holiday Inn and Suites Clearwater Beach Three-Night Package and the Residence Inn by Marriott Clearwater Beach Four-Night Pack. Both packages share most of the same benefits, including roundtrip nonstop air (departing PHL), roundtrip private airport transportation, roundtrip private game day transportation, and game tickets to the New York Yankees at the Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday, March 17. The Residence Inn Package adds game tickets to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday, March 18.As an organization, Major League Vacations brings sports enthusiasts to some of the most significant events on the planet, including the Super Bowl, Masters, Daytona 500, Kentucky Derby, Wimbledon, and more, connecting these fans with the sports they love the most, like baseball, basketball, football, golf, hockey, horse racing, soccer, and tennis. The company’s packages are all-inclusive with roundtrip airfare and airport transportation, hotel accommodations, game tickets, and game-day transportation.Further, MLV’s travel packages can be customized for maximum enjoyment, an option that includes upgrades and add-ons to standard travel pack inclusions.“Our trips bring sports fans to exciting destinations, offering a multitude of attractions to see and fun to have when the games aren’t on,” adds Cataline. “We boast the expertise these kinds of fans want when it comes to ensuring their sports vacation will become a memorable experience they’ll be talking about for years.”Major League Vacations has, as of late, become known for its “Sports-Cations” set up as individual or group events, organized for games at local, regional, national or international locations. Trips can be arranged for collegiate, non-collegiate, or professional level sporting events, whether attendees wish to go across their state or the country with one or 100 people. From baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, and football to horse, bicycle, truck, and automotive racing events, nothing is too big or too small for the experts at MLV.With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Al Cataline brings a myriad of hands-on expertise to the MLV operations, having been a graduate of Duquesne University and the Wilma Boyd School of Travel and member of numerous professional travel/lodging associations. As he, himself, puts it: “Major League Vacations acts as a broker in getting sports fanatics the best prices for air, charter bus and game tickets, as well as the best rates on top-notch accommodations centrally located in the city where the event is happening.“Indeed, we always look forward to winning new clients who will undoubtedly join the roster of delighted existing clientele, all of whom regularly rave about the excellent service we provide.”Major League Vacations is a Philadelphia travel agency located at 2805 South Front Street Suite 200 and can be reached by calling (800) 222-6256. For more information, visit www.MLV.com or email info@MLV.com.

