Herbs and Owls Announces Opening of New Herbal Practice and Apothecary Location in Jupiter, Florida
Herbalist Gina Kearney designs full organic herb apothecary for visitors to support their health naturally through teas and herbal products.
As a Clinical Herbalist, I practice with the understanding that every client is a unique individual with unique life experiences that have influenced their overall health.”JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jupiter, FL – January 9, 2021 – Herbs and Owls, a Treasure Coast, Florida-based business owned by herbalist Gina Kearney, a seasoned herbalist with advanced education and training in numerous areas including Traditional Chinese Medicine, Flower Essence Therapy, and more, announced the opening of its new herbal practice and apothecary location in Jupiter, with Kearney having specifically designed a full organic herb apothecary wherein visitors can support their health naturally through teas and herbal products.
— Gina Kearney
In offering group classes and private herbal consultations to empower her clients’ healing journeys while bolstering guidance and support, Kearney often shares her sentiments about this topic with colleagues, friends, and her own clientele during herbal consultations. “The role of a skilled Clinical Herbalist is to, first and foremost, understand the individual as a whole person and be able to discern which herbs and flower essences fit him or her best,” she explains. “As a Clinical Herbalist, I practice with the understanding that every client is a unique individual with unique life experiences that have influenced their overall health.”
According to Kearney, it is through this understanding – and her formidable clinical training in Traditional Herbal Medicine and Flower Essence Therapy – that she works with clients to improve physical, emotional, and energetic health at a “deep and lasting level.”
Having earned her Professional Herbalist Certification from the ArborVitae School of Traditional Herbalism in New York City after completing a three-year program, Kearney went on to garner quite an impressive clinical training background, one which includes Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Flower Essence Therapy, Ayurveda, Eclectic Herbalism, European Phyotherapy, Native American Herbalism, Advanced Herbal Therapeutics and Energetics, Botanical Materia Medica and Formulation, Anatomy and Physiology, Holistic Assessment, Botany, Nutrition and Medicine-Making.
What’s more, she advanced her Flower Essence training at Delta Gardens and earned her Flower Essence Practitioner Certification from the Traditions School of Herbal Studies. She also trained in Native American Herbalism, Meditation, and Mindfulness at The School of Practical Philosophy and Professional Culinary Arts at The Institute of Culinary Education.
“I feel blessed to have studied and practiced the ancient shamanic wisdom teachings of Q’ero Inca Shamanism with Joan Poelvoorde of The Four Winds, a mentor and friend, and I continue to advance my studies and practices with Sandra Ingerman,” Kearney adds.
While Kearney co-founded Concept 5, a New York-based award-winning online marketing agency, before launching Herbs and Owls, she always remained connected to the plants – evidenced by her decision to leave the company she founded to formalize her Herbalism training and dedicate her life and career to sharing the ancient wisdom of Herbal Medicine and Flower Essences.
In addition to recommendations made during a consultation, Herbs and Owls' clients receive a written protocol addressing herbs, Flower Essences, lifestyle, and nutritional recommendations that best support their health goals.
“My passion remains to help people experience, firsthand, the profound physical, emotional and spiritual healing that’s possible when we all reconnect with nature and open ourselves to possibility,” Kearney concludes.
Through herbal products, Flower Essences, herbal consultations, Herbs, and Owls assist with stress and anxiety, digestive health, sleep, immunity, focus and memory, inflammation, women’s health, motivation, etc., men’s health, and overall wellness.
The business is located at 725 North A1A, D-103 in Jupiter, Florida, with consultations in-person and online. For more information, call (561) 768-9005 or visit www.HerbsandOwls.com.
