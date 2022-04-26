Need to Hire and Retain InfoSec Talent? Discover What Matters to People in the Workplace on The Virtual CISO Podcast
Hiring good people is difficult and expensive, and keeping them is harder. The average security pro stays in a new job for less than 18 months. Why is that?
If you manage security staff or work in a security role, this podcast episode will be one of the most important you listen to in 2022”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes more than competitive salary and benefits to engage and retain good cybersecurity talent in the current job market. What do people care about most in the workplace? What needs to change to make your business an amazing place to work, where security pros—and everyone else—want to stay and grow in their roles? What’s the secret to making people happy at work?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
According to Deidre Diamond, Founder and CEO at CyberSN and a top cybersecurity recruiter and talent retention expert, job satisfaction depends on one key factor: inclusivity.
What is inclusivity, and how can you get some? That’s Deidre’s focus on the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
- The vital importance of cultivating a “positive attitude culture” from management on down
- Why “win-win communication” isn’t just for negotiations
- Is “emotional intelligence” (EQ) a buildable skill?
- Why prioritize consistent management training
- Top tips to help security pros “manage up.”
If you manage security staff or work in a security role, this podcast episode will be one of the most important you listen to in 2022—don’t miss it.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify security and compliance complexities, and we’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
