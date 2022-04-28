Financial Fitness Group and Sureify to Offer Robust Financial Literacy Content Library to Life Insurance Policyholders
The strategic partnership will enable the two companies to deliver increased value to all parties involved—carriers, agents and their policyholders.
By collaborating with FFG, we’ll be able to equip carriers—and agents—with content that makes them go-to resources for overall financial wellbeing and planning.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, insurtech leader Sureify announced its partnership with Financial Fitness Group (FFG), an enterprise software company dedicated to developing unbiased financial education content that maximizes reader engagement and improves financial knowledge. Together, the two look forward to increased opportunities to spread financial literacy among prospective and current life insurance policyholders.
80% of the US workforce currently live paycheck-to-paycheck—with 46% of those employees stressing and thinking about finances at least three hours per week. This same workforce lacks a sophisticated understanding of necessary financial knowledge to allow them to make the right economic decisions. To combat this while positioning life insurers and agents as go-to financial experts, FFG’s financial literacy-focused content will be made available to policyholders through Sureify’s LifetimeENGAGE product—an engagement app that can help carriers and agents build lifelong relationships with policyholders through ongoing engagement strategies.
Carriers who implement LifetimeENGAGE will now be able to give their policyholders the ability to browse and search a robust library of financial wellness topics, and through automated capabilities, receive personalized, unbiased content based on the topics with which they engage. And, the insight-based data collected from mobile app content engagement will provide carriers and agents a more comprehensive picture of the financial needs of their customers, which can lead to higher retention through needs-based cross-selling opportunities.
“Currently, there’s a lot going on in the world that can affect people’s lives financially, and so we’re proud to partner with Sureify to offer life insurance policyholders unbiased financial-wellness content that empowers individuals to become more profitable and reach their financial goals confidently.” said Lee Regan, Director of Product Management at Financial Fitness Group. “We’re also thrilled to see how the data collected within LifetimeENGAGE can help carriers and agents more deeply understand their policyholders’ needs so they can better recommend solutions that will more fully meet customers’ needs over time.”
Maurizio Alvarez, Senior Product Manager at Sureify, also shared his thoughts on how the partnership will increase opportunities through LifetimeENGAGE. “LifetimeENGAGE is a powerful tool that uses relevant content, polls, surveys, and more to foster strong, lifelong relationships between carriers, agents and customers. By collaborating with Financial Fitness Group and integrating their extremely relevant financial literacy-focused content into our white-labeled mobile app, we’ll be able to equip carriers—and agents—with the tools that make them go-to resources for overall financial wellbeing and planning.”
About Sureify
Sureify’s mission is to modernize the life insurance industry by helping carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. Sureify enables omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting, and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, LifetimeENGAGE fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder. Visit www.sureify.com to learn more.
About Financial Fitness Group
Financial Fitness Group (FFG) is one of the nation’s leading enterprise software companies based in San Diego that provides financial education solutions designed to maximize user engagement. Our financial wellness platform is proven to engage users of all backgrounds, from investors to employees. Financial Fitness Group is a leading provider of interactive financial wellness for financial service providers, banks, credit unions, advisors, government agencies and the largest 500 companies across the nation. For over 20 years, we have assessed and educated over 4 million individuals at more than 1000 organizations, to drive real behavior change through our financial education platform. For more information visit www.financialfitnessgroup.com.
