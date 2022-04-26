Submit Release
Ideal Outcomes Launches New Corporate Culture Learning Course on Udemy

“30 days to business growth” program available at special introductory price

Culture is the gateway to greater employee retention and greater profitability.”
— Jason Richmond
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Outcomes, Inc. announces the launch of a new online learning course on the Udemy platform called “Foundations of a Strong Corporate Culture.”

In this course the team of culture strategists at Ideal Outcomes provides students with a framework for transformative culture change. Students will learn why culture is tied directly to the success of organizations, what some of the greatest threats are to healthy culture and how to unlock a plan they can use to implement a strategic cultural evolution at their business.

Says Ideal Outcomes founder and chief culture officer, Jason Richmond, “Culture is the lifeblood of organizations. Culture is the power to transform your people and benefit from a powerful competitive advantage. Culture is the gateway to greater employee retention and greater profitability.”

The corporate culture course, which runs 1 hour 15 minutes, features 23 video lectures from experts in the field along with action-oriented worksheets. In an introductory offer the $84.99 course is available for $11.99 until April 29.

Suitable for team leads, beginner managers, HR practitioners, culture evolution leaders and anyone interested in the foundational principles to improve culture at their organization, the course covers:

• Learn how disengagement can threaten your corporate culture.
• Uncover 5 culture killers and how to minimize them.
• Debunk leading myths and misconceptions surrounding culture change.
• Discover a proven 5-Step Culture Change Model.
• Develop a plan to help you outline your strategy and commit it to action.

Richmond, author of "Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth" and "Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership" adds, “While this foundational course is the ideal starting point for some, it also delivers some fresh and insightful information and positive reinforcement for culture champions. By the end of the course anyone will be able to craft an actionable plan for strategic culture change.”

Jason Richmond is known for his ability to help companies build strong, sustained revenue growth. Through his work with organizations of all sizes—from startups to Fortune 100s—he has developed a keen understanding of what it takes to create an energizing office culture. With more than 20 years of experience under his belt, Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the Leadership Development Journey framework.

To take advantage of the introductory offer go to: https://udemy.com/course/foundations-of-a-strong-corporate-culture/


About Ideal Outcomes

Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups—and everyone in-between.

