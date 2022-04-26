CellCore Hosts Monthly Webinar: “New Formula to Help Patients Break Through Plateaus”
Health Webinar Provides Insight on Mitochondria, Detox, and Brain Health
Our hope is to continue to provide the best of the best for our loyal practitioners, and at the heart of that is product innovation and education. ”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 28th, CellCore Biosciences will continue their monthly webinar series with this month’s webinar focused on the mitochondria, detox, and brain health while also introducing a new cognitive and mitochondrial support product: BC-ATP.*
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
CellCore’s masterminds and founders, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, will be joined by CellCore Lead Scientist Tim Griswold to discuss the science behind the product, how it affects the brain with before and after scans, and what makes this product unique. The experts will dive deeper into how BC-ATP can improve protocol tolerance and results, and will finish with some clinical pearls and testimonials.*
Dr. Todd shares, “When getting to the root cause of health, mitochondria and brain health go hand-in-hand. Throughout this webinar, we will look at many different examples of brain scans so that practitioners can get a better understanding of how powerful this product really is. We will also be sharing how to tailor the product towards specific patients.”
Dr. Jay adds, “It’s exciting knowing what's in store for CellCore in the upcoming months, kicking off with the release of this revolutionary product. This webinar gives us the opportunity to provide practitioners the information they need to facilitate exponential results with BC-ATP.*”
This month’s product launch webinar will be held on Thursday, April 28th at 6:00 PM MDT. Health practitioners are invited to register on the CellCore website (http://cellcore.com/webinar).
Those interested in learning more about CellCore can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
Dr. Jay explains, “Our hope is to continue to provide the best of the best for our loyal practitioners, and at the heart of that is product innovation and education. These monthly webinars will provide insight on our latest discoveries, and we have many more to come.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
