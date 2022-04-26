Sandis Civil Engineers Help 100-year-old Veteran Rebuild
It's National Rebuilding Month and local civil engineering firm Sandis is giving back to San Jose resident Edward Garcia, a 100-year-old World War II veteran.
— Sandis Vice President Laura Cabral
— Sandis Vice President Laura Cabral
April is National Rebuilding Month and local civil engineering firm Sandis is taking the opportunity to give back to San Jose resident Edward Garcia, a 100-year-old World War II veteran.
Sandis has partnered with Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley to sponsor improvements to Mr. Garcia’s East San Jose home. The Sandis volunteer team will be painting the entire home, which Garcia purchased brand new in 1954.
WHAT: Sandis Civil Engineers Sponsor Rebuilding Day
WHERE: 3326 San Mardo Avenue, San Jose, CA 95127
WHEN: April 30, 2022, 8 am - 5 pm
WHO: Sandis, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley, Edward Garcia
Stories abound with this 3-stripe Army Sergeant who was part of the second wave at the Invasion of Normandy. A longtime grocery store worker, Garcia received a presidential commendation from President Harry S. Truman for executing a top secret operation, while saving 300 soldiers’ lives.
Rebuilding Together Executive Director Deanne Everton said, “On behalf of all of our clients, and especially Edward Garcia, all of us at Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley are extremely grateful to Sandis for not only financially supporting our vision of safe homes and communities for everyone, but for showing up to help make our vision a reality.”
Sandis Vice President Laura Cabral said, “We are truly honored to be able to give back to our community. By advancing the work of local community organizations like Rebuilding Together, we are able to foster employee engagement, and also do our part to improve the lives of our neighbors. We encourage other companies to do the same.”
Please join us at the Rebuilding Day on Saturday April 30, or call to arrange a time to meet with Mr. Garcia, representatives from Sandis and Rebuilding Together to learn more about this amazing story.
There is more work to be done and not just for Mr. Garcia’s home, which is also in need of a new roof and driveway repairs. Unfortunately Rebuilding Together has limited resources to cover the community’s needs. As a non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together relies upon donations, which they fully maximize by leveraging contributions, rallying volunteer labor, and securing discounted or donated materials. The need is great. For more information on how you can help Rebuilding Together and its efforts, please contact Development Director Alaina Schroeder at (408) 578-9519 x1004.
ABOUT SANDIS: Sandis believes in helping to improve the communities where we live, work and play.
Having provided engineering and surveying services to the Bay Area for over 55 years, Sandis is a knowledgeable, reliable, and driven team that provides the highest quality services in the industry. They use their decades of expertise and lessons learned to yield lasting, sustainable, and dependable results. Sandis provides a complete range of civil and traffic engineering, land surveying, utility locating and stormwater management expertise with a partnership-forward approach to everything they do.
Sandis’ impressive client list includes Stanford University, Apple, Levi’s Stadium, City and County of San Francisco, and San Francisco’s iconic Salesforce Tower. They service private and public clients in the civic, public works, academic, hospitality, healthcare, justice, corporate, and commercial sectors.
ABOUT REBUILDING TOGETHER: Rebuilding Together believes that everyone deserves to live in a safe and healthy home. Through a vast network of volunteers, corporate sponsors, and sub-contractors, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley (RTSV) provides critical home repairs to over 600 clients per year. In addition, they assist nonprofit organizations with facility maintenance and repairs so that they can dedicate their time and resources to helping the community.
Silicon Valley Rebuilding Day pulls together hundreds of volunteers and dozens of sponsors to repair and rehabilitate nonprofit facilities and the homes of low-income homeowners. The program provides major and minor repairs and renovations resulting in life-changing improvements for the homeowners and organizations served. As houses are transformed, neighborhoods and communities find hope and pride restored.
