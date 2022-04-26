Pavement improvements slated for US14/16/20 west of Cody near Yellowstone

The 10.25 miles of US14/16/20 directly east of the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park will receive pavement improvements and other work beginning May 2.

The $5.4 million project, west of Cody, will consist of rotomilling of the existing pavement surface, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail repair and other work.

"The contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work on May 2 with the guardrail repairs," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Shoulder flattening and paving is tentatively scheduled for mid-June, depending on weather. Chip sealing will follow."

The project is located west of Cody between Yellowstone National Park and Cody from milepost 0.00 (Yellowstone's East Entrance) and extending east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).

"Motorists should expect a paved driving surface and minimal delays during the guardrail work. During shoulder flattening, paving and chip sealing, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes," Frost said. "Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot vehicle during this work."

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

This section of US14/16/20 was originally constructed in 1996-97. "Normal service life for pavement is approximately 20 years before it needs rehabilitation and an overlay," Frost said.