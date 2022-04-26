Submit Release
Six bridges slated for rehabilitation starting in May

A $1.76 million Northwest Wyoming bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin on US26/287 east of Dubois in May.

The first of six bridges to undergo rehabilitation will be the US26/287 highway bridge (FJC) about 15 miles east of Dubois. Improvements at the milepost 69.42 bridge are slated to begin about May 15.

Other regional bridges slated for repairs and improvements this summer and fall include the bridge (CTR) at the intersection of Bent Street (WY295) and US14A in Powell at milepost 12.55; the US14A bridge (CAH) 1 mile west of Garland; the Wyoming 433 bridge (CXK) located at the Washakie County/Big Horn County line on West River Road between Worland and Basin; the Wyoming 172 bridge (CPX) over the Bighorn River on Black Mountain Road northeast of Thermopolis; and the US26/WY789 bridge (DDC) 2 miles west of Shoshoni.

Bridge improvements and repairs include grading, milling asphalt, pavement surfacing, bridge rehabilitation, guardrail installation and other work.

Prime contractor on the bridge rehabilitation project is Coldwater Group, Inc., of Pleasant View, Utah. Contract completion date is Nov. 20, 2022.

 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kaia Tharp, P.E., at (307) 864-6114

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

