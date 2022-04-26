Submit Release
WYDOT bridge inspections may cause delays

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has contracted Consor Engineering to perform two bridge inspections during the week of May 9 through May 13 in the Teton County area. 

Work will take place on the bridge over the Snake River on US 26/89, south of Hoback Junction in the Snake River Canyon on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10.

Crews will then move to the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 on Wednesday, May 11.  Work will continue through Friday, May 13.  Work that will impact traffic operations on this bridge is scheduled for the evenings, from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. but crews will be working around the bridge during daytime hours.

To perform the work, crews will be mobilizing a snooper truck, pick-up trucks and other equipment onto the bridge decks.  These trucks will take up a single lane, reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge.  Motorists will be flagged across the bridge in alternating directions.  Crews are expecting delays of up to 15 minutes, but delays could vary with traffic congestion. 

WYDOT recommends that drivers plan accordingly by avoiding the WYO 22 area during the night time work hours if possible, or leave early and expect delays.  Crews hope to limit the work to one or two nights, but may be working at night the whole week, pending weather conditions and other issues that may affect the schedule.  

In addition, crews will also be working on the bridge over the Snake River on US 26/89, south of Hoback Junction in the Snake River Canyon, following the work on WYO 22.  Traffic control will be similar and commuters are warned to expect delays.

