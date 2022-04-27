Decentralized MULTIVERSE blockchain platform, CRETA has launched its first teaser website
Debut of a next-gen global game and entertainment platform based on public blockchain where both gamers and developers can enjoy living in.DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRETA, a fully decentralized multiverse platform based on blockchain, made their first debut by launching a teaser website, www.creta.world, on April 7th of 2022, firing up the first signal for advancing into metaverse and NFT development and business in an unprecedented scale.
Transcending and magnifying the current concept of metaverse as we know, CRETA allows users to enjoy a variety of contents such as NFT, games, and several metaverse world simultaneously. The greatest feature of all is that any members from daily gamers to professional developers can create their own contents and games through the game studio engine within the platform then publish them directly. Being developed by a group of experts from MICROSOFT and SEGA, CRETA in on its way to introduce NFT games and contents with new formats of monetization that could satisfy all type of users.
The core layer and system of CRETA are being built on Locus Chain, one of the highest performing blockchain with a full decentralization and a great scalability. Such outstanding technology of Locus Chain not only enables CRETA to hold a massive number of users and permit them create their own ecosystem in any way they want, but also perfectly secures the transmission speed and NFT trade commission, which other blockchain platforms are struggling these days.
The teaser website first reveals CRETA’s ambitious vision and approach of a completely new multiverse blockchain platform as well as how it is structured in terms of features to be available. As implying that users can freely enjoy their own custom-made contents as exploring in Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Anime based world, more information are on their way to excite gamers, developers and blockchain users all together.
As its first step, CRETA is planning to apply its NFT system on already existing world-acclaimed games in high quality and support an in-house game development engine for custom creation of new media contents. While navigating in metaverse world and playing games, users shall be able to create profits from multiple earning methods such as P2E (Play to Earn), C2E (Create to Earn) and S2E (Share to Earn).
CRETA’s first NFT items to be available for sale shall be based on ‘Kingdom Under Fire’, one of the epic and best-selling game series ever, which would lead to a new NFT franchise version called “Kingdom Under Fire: The Rise”. Moreover, one of the most popular games in Asia, ‘Fortress’ from CCR Inc., is also underway with a completely new look.
With its teaser website going live, more and more information around the next generation blockchain MULTIVERSE platform, CRETA shall be updated on a weekly basis.
Michael Brown
CRETA
email us here