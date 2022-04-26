Submit Release
8th Judicial District sets Family Law Day events

Thursday, April 21, 2022

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – People representing themselves in family law cases in Larimer County will have the opportunity on April 29, 2022, to obtain free education and consult with an attorney, all free of charge, during a Family Law Day event being offered in-person and via videoconference.

The event, presented by the Larimer County Access to Justice Committee, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Larimer County Justice Center, 201 La Porte Avenue, in Fort Collins. To sign up for a class or a 30-minute Ask-a-Lawyer appointment, go to https://bit.ly/FLaw22.

Classes will be offered on starting your own divorce or custody case, modifying or enforcing parenting-time orders, representing yourself in court, parenting plan guidance, financial disclosures, child-related experts such as child and family investigators, and dependency and neglect cases. Parenting class vouchers will be offered. Ask-a-Lawyer appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, see the English or Spanish flyer about the program or contact the Court Resource Center staff at 08courtresourcecenter@judicial.state.co.us.

