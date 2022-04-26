Real-World Internships Provide Exceptional Hands-on Media Opportunities for Illinois Media School Students
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Thome enrolled at Illinois Media School, knowing that is where many industry pros got their start in the industry and that he would have the opportunity for real-time experience through internships. He is a big fan of Alumni Rick Camp and was excited to learn from industry pros. These professionals include Jonathan Hood, longtime Chicago sports/talk personality, and Dustin Rhodes, producer at Audacy, Inc. 670 The Score, the number one sports station in the Chicagoland area. Jake knew he had found a great pathway to launch his career and find success.
With the goal of one day being an On-Air talent in a major sports market, Jake completed the Radio & TV Broadcasting Program and is currently enrolled in the advanced diploma program in Sports Broadcasting.
Our instructors include Grammy-winning Audio Engineer Darius Lawrence, Retired WGN Sports Broadcaster David I. Zaslowsky, and Executive Producer Joe DiGiacomo. This impressive team focuses on preparing our students to be the candidates of choice. Jake is thrilled to learn from the pros.
Currently interning with WFLU-DB Fluent Radio © / Bossfluent Ent LLC ©, a new internship partnership launched in February, Jake will add an internship with the Chicago Dogs Baseball to his resume. Joining our Internship Crew, Jake will learn production skills in real-time, working every home game played at Impact Field.
Excited about his future, Jake continues to build an excellent foundation in media production and will now level up his sports production and broadcasting skills. His advice to new students is, “Take every single opportunity that is offered!”
Following his advice, we do not doubt that Jake will “hit it out of the park!”
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
LLeciejewski
234.203.2768
John Girard
