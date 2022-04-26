Robotic Knee Replacement Technology to Bolster US Large Joint Devices Market

Orthopedic companies are investing in research and development to capitalize on the robotic application trend, however, the future will become clearer after long-term clinical data is gathered.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. market for large joints, addressing key insights and the future of the large joints market in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Overall, the knee replacement device market captured the largest majority of the large joint market share, and is expected to increase over the forecast period as hip replacement and bone cement continue to lose market share.

According to iData's U.S. Report for Large Joint Devices, the U.S. market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $10.2 billion by 2028.This report includes procedure volume by many segments including care setting, bearing type, material type, etc, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the U.S. large joint devices market includes market segmentation on the following: knee replacement market, hip replacement market, and bone cement market. This report also includes a qualitative analysis on new emerging technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery and intelligent instrumentation. Presently, a few orthopedic companies offer robotic solutions for orthopedic procedures due to their efficiency and ability to act as a minimally invasive surgical option. Robotic application allows for comprehensive surgery planning, precise implant placement, and bone preparation.

Among the many competitors within this market, the three leading competitors in the large joint devices market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes, with Zimmer Biomet leading both the knee and hip replacement markets and Stryker holding on to their lead position in the bone cement segment.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

