FOEHN LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY AND BREAKS INTO MOUNTAIN BIKING AND RUNNING
High tech and high design join forces in Canadian-based company’s super-versatile apparel created for the real multi-faceted outdoor world
We started Foehn, because we were always sacrificing either performance or aesthetics with the options available.”QUEBEC, CANADA , April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foehn is proud to announce the launch of its new SS22 Collection that takes Foehn’s signature meld of tech and eye for fine design into new pieces for Running and Mountain Biking. The innovative Canadian company delivers a fresh take on the athletic space with its newly created category of Outdoor Performance Sportswear, featuring garments that do it all. The collection debuts more than a dozen new pieces, embracing multi-use bottoms, tops, and outerwear. Each Foehn creation shows the same totality of vision, thought, effort, and speaks in a sophisticated design language that first broke out among climbers, who are now joined by bikers, runners, and omni-adventurers.
— Ingrid Sirois
Fueled by the concept that outdoor apparel can be different, Foehn goes beyond narrow sports-use niches to establish itself as the world’s first outdoor performance sportswear brand and redefines how adventurers wear and use their gear. Featuring an assembly of versatile pieces for men and women to accompany outdoor enthusiasts wherever they go, Foehn ensures no one needs to choose between style and performance.
Foehn’s tech and specs equal performance that lasts in a distinctive quiet style created to stay eternally fresh. “We started Foehn, because we were always sacrificing either performance or aesthetics with the options available,” says co-Founder Ingrid Sirois. “We decided that we could fill that void ourselves with the skills that we possess and share our creations with the world.” Foehn’s newest expansion to Mountain Biking and Running further supports their mission to serve adventurers with brilliant generalist garments for multisport athletes who demand both ultimate performance and street style.
The new groundbreaking collection embraces must-haves designed for the real multi-athletic world. Products are tested in the field at every elevation, on every surface, coast to coast. Foehn’s SS22 Collection is made with the most technical fabrics, designed for riding, running, climbing, and hiking in all conditions. Price range for the 2022 Spring/Summer Collection is $59.95 - $169.95. Available on www.wearfoehn.com and at select retail locations.
ABOUT FOEHN
The name, originating in the Alps, is a mountain airflow that brings sudden warming. Foehn creates its own wind of change in performance sportswear, merging meticulous design and materials engineering with of-the-moment citified style.
The proudly coast-to-coast Canadian brand (proudly Canadien, too, because it’s based in Quebec), is independently owned and directed by co-founders Ingrid Sirois and Anthony Boronowski. In 2019, they synced up a shared vision and commitment to get smart about performance wear. Their relentless mission is to cure mediocrity and combat disposable, fast fashion with slow design, merciless attention to detail and quality. Enduring function and beauty serve another Foehn non-negotiable – sustainability and environmental commitment. Every piece is superb. And a keeper.
