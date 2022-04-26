SAVE THE FROGS! Grant Winners Announced: $11,096 Awarded To Amphibian Conservationists in Six Countries
SAVE THE FROGS! delivers funding to amphibian education and research projects in the USA, United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh, Guatemala and the Philippines.
SAVE THE FROGS! Grants contribute significantly to worldwide amphibian conservation efforts and also to the career development of the awardees.”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA-based public charity SAVE THE FROGS! has announced its latest round of grant winners. Funds will be used for a diverse array of projects around the world, from holding Save The Frogs Day educational events at schools, universities and museums, to conducting surveys for critically endangered amphibians in remote rainforests.
— SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger
Frog populations have been declining at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world's 8,474 amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Up to 200 species have already completely disappeared.
Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events and built dozens of wetlands in partnership with schools and government agencies. The mission of USA-based SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife.
Since inception, SAVE THE FROGS! has disbursed $120,974 in grants, to 61 amphibian conservationists in 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, Ghana, India, Liberia, Madagascar, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Tanzania, United Kingdom and the USA).
This year, SAVE THE FROGS! awarded a total of $11,096 in grants to amphibian conservationists in six countries. Organizations winning funds this year include San Carlos University (Guatemala), Bristol Zoological Society (UK), Department of Zoology at Jagannath University (Bangladesh), PSGR Krishnammal Nursery and Primary School (India), Kalinga State University - Rizal Campus (Philippines), Roosevelt Park Zoo (North Dakota, USA), A Frog House (NY, USA), Isabela Foundation (Bangladesh), Nature Study and Conservation Club of Jagannath University (Bangladesh), Department of Zoology, SAVE THE FROGS! India and Pradhikar (Bangladesh).
“We award these grants to talented conservationists who share our love of amphibians and our desire to protect them,” says Dr. Kerry Kriger, who founded SAVE THE FROGS! in 2008 as the world’s first public charity dedicated exclusively to amphibians. “SAVE THE FROGS! Grants contribute significantly to worldwide amphibian conservation efforts and also to the career development of the awardees.”
On top of financial support, award winners get advice and logistical support implementing their projects and get their projects featured on the SAVE THE FROGS! website, which has received millions of visitors throughout the years.
SAVE THE FROGS! Grants are made possible through the generous support of thousands of SAVE THE FROGS! donors around the world. Learn more about SAVE THE FROGS! Grants here.
Kerry Kriger, Ph.D.
SAVE THE FROGS!
+1 415-878-6525
kerry@savethefrogs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
An Introduction To Amphibian Conservation