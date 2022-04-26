Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,474 in the last 365 days.

SAVE THE FROGS! Grant Winners Announced: $11,096 Awarded To Amphibian Conservationists in Six Countries

Save The Frogs Grants & Awards

SAVE THE FROGS! Grants Power The World's Amphibian Conservation Projects

Save The Frogs Grants & Awards

Frogs have been rapidly disappearing in recent decades.

Save The Frogs Grants & Awards

SAVE THE FROGS! has disbursed over $120,000 in grants since 2009.

SAVE THE FROGS! delivers funding to amphibian education and research projects in the USA, United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh, Guatemala and the Philippines.

SAVE THE FROGS! Grants contribute significantly to worldwide amphibian conservation efforts and also to the career development of the awardees.”
— SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger
LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA-based public charity SAVE THE FROGS! has announced its latest round of grant winners. Funds will be used for a diverse array of projects around the world, from holding Save The Frogs Day educational events at schools, universities and museums, to conducting surveys for critically endangered amphibians in remote rainforests.

Frog populations have been declining at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world's 8,474 amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Up to 200 species have already completely disappeared.

Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events and built dozens of wetlands in partnership with schools and government agencies. The mission of USA-based SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife.

Since inception, SAVE THE FROGS! has disbursed $120,974 in grants, to 61 amphibian conservationists in 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, Ghana, India, Liberia, Madagascar, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Tanzania, United Kingdom and the USA).

This year, SAVE THE FROGS! awarded a total of $11,096 in grants to amphibian conservationists in six countries. Organizations winning funds this year include San Carlos University (Guatemala), Bristol Zoological Society (UK), Department of Zoology at Jagannath University (Bangladesh), PSGR Krishnammal Nursery and Primary School (India), Kalinga State University - Rizal Campus (Philippines), Roosevelt Park Zoo (North Dakota, USA), A Frog House (NY, USA), Isabela Foundation (Bangladesh), Nature Study and Conservation Club of Jagannath University (Bangladesh), Department of Zoology, SAVE THE FROGS! India and Pradhikar (Bangladesh).

“We award these grants to talented conservationists who share our love of amphibians and our desire to protect them,” says Dr. Kerry Kriger, who founded SAVE THE FROGS! in 2008 as the world’s first public charity dedicated exclusively to amphibians. “SAVE THE FROGS! Grants contribute significantly to worldwide amphibian conservation efforts and also to the career development of the awardees.”

On top of financial support, award winners get advice and logistical support implementing their projects and get their projects featured on the SAVE THE FROGS! website, which has received millions of visitors throughout the years.

SAVE THE FROGS! Grants are made possible through the generous support of thousands of SAVE THE FROGS! donors around the world. Learn more about SAVE THE FROGS! Grants here.

Kerry Kriger, Ph.D.
SAVE THE FROGS!
+1 415-878-6525
kerry@savethefrogs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

An Introduction To Amphibian Conservation

You just read:

SAVE THE FROGS! Grant Winners Announced: $11,096 Awarded To Amphibian Conservationists in Six Countries

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Environment, International Organizations, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.