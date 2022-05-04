SAVE THE FROGS! Is Teaching Homeowners How To Build Backyard Frog Ponds
New SAVE THE FROGS! Academy online course aims to inspire & train homeowners and land managers to build small ponds to assist threatened amphibian populations.
We have lost so many wetlands; it’s time to build them back!”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can homeowners help save the frogs? The nonprofit organization SAVE THE FROGS! thinks they can.
— Kathlyn Osagie, Wetland Biologist and Course Instructor
SAVE THE FROGS! biologists have created an online course entitled “How To Build A Backyard Frog Pond”, with an aim to spread the word about the rapid disappearance of amphibians, and to empower citizens of all walks of life to protect their local frogs, toads, salamanders and newts.
The online course contains seven short modules that explain how to build a low-cost frog pond by hand in a single afternoon.
“Frogs are incredibly important to our ecosystems, but they’re disappearing fast” says Dr. Kerry Kriger, who founded SAVE THE FROGS! in 2008 as the world’s first public charity dedicated exclusively to amphibians. “The vast majority of wetlands across the USA have been drained, degraded or destroyed over the past couple centuries. Creating new habitat for amphibians therefore is one of the most tangible ways that people can help save the frogs, toads, salamanders and newts from extinction”.
“Building wetlands is one of the best things anyone can do to help amphibians and wildlife”, says wetland ecologist Kathlyn Osagie, who developed the course materials. “My hope is that after watching the course videos, you too can build your own backyard wetland!”
Kathlyn details each step in the process with easy-to-follow instructions. The videos cover how to find the ideal location to build your wetland; basic hydrology; wetland design; how to use a laser level; how to build the wetland; and how to make it wildlife-friendly.
On top of providing breeding habitat for amphibians, the frog ponds (which appear and function like natural wetlands), can actually raise house values by beautifying the land and differentiating the home from most of the cookie-cutter houses that exist in many suburban neighborhoods. And of course there are few things more soothing than relaxing in one’s backyard with the sweet sounds of frogs calling under the full moon!
Frog populations have been declining at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world's 8,474 amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Up to 200 species have already completely disappeared.
Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events and built dozens of wetlands in partnership with schools and government agencies. The mission of SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife.
To ensure that as many frog ponds get built as possible, the course — and the entirety of SAVE THE FROGS! Academy — can be accessed completely free for 28 days. If you are inspired to continue your amphibian education, or if you simply want to support a great cause, you can become a SAVE THE FROGS! Member for as little as $10/month.
Enroll in SAVE THE FROGS! Academy completely free right here and get started building your backyard frog pond today!
Kerry Kriger, Ph.D.
SAVE THE FROGS!
+1 415-878-6525
kerry@savethefrogs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Kids Building Ponds And Saving Frogs