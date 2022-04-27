Calling All Frog Artists! The Save The Frogs Art Contest Welcomes Your Finest Amphibious Entry

Save The Frogs Day artwork by SAVE THE FROGS! Volunteer Graphic Designer Emily Hinton Save The Frogs Day artwork by SAVE THE FROGS! Volunteer Graphic Designer Emily Hinton Save The Frogs Day artwork by SAVE THE FROGS! Volunteer Graphic Designer Yongtae Park

The SAVE THE FROGS! Art Contest is now underway. The contest is now in its 14th year, and helps to raise awareness of worldwide frog extinctions.

700 students at my school participated. It was an awesome idea and my students learned a lot. The teachers were really pleased and my students can’t stop talking about frogs and how we can help them.” — Candace Greene, Sevilla West School, Phoenix, AZ

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can artists help save the frogs? The nonprofit organization SAVE THE FROGS! thinks they can. The group is now accepting entries into the SAVE THE FROGS! Art Contest , which has raised significant awareness of the rapid disappearance of frog species worldwide. The contest has received over 19,000 frog art entries from 94 countries since it was first held in 2009.“Frogs are incredibly important to our ecosystems, but they’re disappearing fast” says Dr. Kerry Kriger, who founded SAVE THE FROGS! in 2008 as the world’s first public charity dedicated exclusively to amphibians. “The goal of the SAVE THE FROGS! Art Contest is to get artists involved in environmental conservation, and to provide teachers with fun ways to increase their students’ interest in frogs and the environment.” Dr. Kriger added that many schools draw frog art in celebration of Save The Frogs Day , which takes place annually on the last Saturday of April.On top of raising awareness, the annual contest generates important funds for SAVE THE FROGS! amphibian conservation efforts. The winning artwork gets featured on the SAVE THE FROGS! website, and on t-shirts, tote bags and towels that the group sells through its online shop.Frog populations have been declining at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world's 8,474 amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Up to 200 species have already completely disappeared.Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events to spread the word about the rapid disappearance of amphibians, and to empower citizens of all walks of life to protect their local frogs, toads, salamanders and newts. The mission of SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife.“The SAVE THE FROGS! Art Contest serves as an excellent method for getting students interested in both frogs and art, and gives them a productive and enjoyable diversion from their normal school activities, while educating them about frog extinctions.” Dr. Kriger says. “We encourage students and teachers to get their art classes involved. And we encourage professional artists and graphic designers to take part as well!”You can learn more about the SAVE THE FROGS! Art Contest and enter your art for free at:

SAVE THE FROGS! Art Contest Video