Careful where you tread – that’s a valuable antique wall rug!

Fine rugs are considered valuable if made in places of note, like Rolex is to Switzerland, the fine rug is to Persia, now modern-day Iran.

He (Behnam) talked me through the process and I felt I was in the hands of a true expert. I would recommend whole-heartedly and will definitely be using again. You could not do better!” — Christine

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of valuable fine rugs is probably a mystery to most, although their complex designs can be instantly recognisable. Fine rugs are considered valuable if made in places of note, like Rolex is to Switzerland, the fine rug is to Persia, now modern-day Iran. The materials used, intricacy of design, maker and age add a further nuance to value.

Traditional rug makers range from local “village” looms to ‘Royal Workshops’ within cities and, incredibly, it can take three skilled weavers up to one and a half years to produce a single hand-woven fine rug.

One such rug, small yet beautiful, made its way from Egypt with its proud new owners to London and has spent its last 30 years adorning their study floor. Its proud owner told us “We saw this beautiful silk rug in Egypt during a wonderful cruise up the Nile. I remember it as we were there for a friend’s special birthday celebration. We paid a significant sum at the time but it was such a beautiful depiction of the tree of life, we simply had to have it. It forever holds a wonderful memory for our family and friends.”

Unfortunately, disaster struck in the form of hot coffee landing on the rug. The hot drink made the delicate rug dyes run into each other and the white areas were stained coffee brown. The owners tried their best to clean up the damage, but it was too late and they felt all was lost.

They searched online and found an expert in the restoration and cleaning of oriental rugs and found Mr. Behnam of Oriental Rug Services® Ltd,.

He came to their house and began to tell them all about where and when the rug was made and, how that knowledge dictated the restoration method without causing damage. He also told them their rug was actually for wall display, not for the floor – leaving the owners a little shocked.

The valuable rug was treated using traditional Persian and environmentally friendly methods, and after a few days waiting it was returned back in its former glory.

Mr Behnam advises anyone with an antique rug “be careful where you tread, some rugs are unbelievably valuable masterpieces!” This particular valuable rug now hangs safely on the study wall!

Oriental Rug Services® Ltd is a specialist Antique Rug and Carpet cleaning and restoration service based in North and West London.

The founder, Hossein Behnam, is the fourth generation of his family to join their fine rug and carpet business in Iran. Behnam started learning his family trade from the age of ten years old.

He arrived in the UK in 2006 to build his own business offering traditional fine rug and carpet cleaning and restoration services.

Oriental Rug Services® Ltd works for international customers, from high-net-worth individuals to corporates and Foreign Embassies requiring his traditional rug cleaning and restoration knowledge and skills.

