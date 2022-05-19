Nutty Putty: Landover – A Hex Board Strategy Game

An updated fast pace version of Catan on mobile.

Beautiful UI with faster game play, unlimited simultaneous games, and improved mechanics.” — BoardGameGuy

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has their favorite board games that they love to bust out during the holidays and game nights with friends. For Jay Severson, one of those games was always Settlers of Catan™. He especially fell in love with the expansion versions Cities & Knights™ and Seafarers™, where he played them mostly online on small independent Java applet sites. Although the original tabletop versions are fun, most users are moving online where the game is faster and all the bookkeeping is automatic.

After seeing what Hearthstone™ did for MTG (Magic The Gathering™) and being a Hearthstone™ fan himself, Severson took it upon himself to create a better version of his favorite game, focusing on the mobile UX. A few things needed to change to make the game more appealing, like game time, mechanics, and UI, but overall the game would be close to where those who enjoy Catan™ could enjoy his game Landover.

Landover isn't the first time that Severson has launched his own startup. Severson co-founded Chess.com, now a top 200 Alexa site with millions of active users. Before Chess.com, Jay Severson was also heavily involved in the Esports professional scene, winning the Starcraft 1998 PGL World Championships. This love for gaming has only grown stronger over time, and Severson decided that it is now time to create another masterpiece that turn based strategy gamers will enjoy. Landover looks to modernise an all time classic to make the game playable during short lunch breaks while on the go on the phone.

The big breakthrough change for Landover is there will not be any response mechanics, meaning when it is one's turn, nobody else needs to pay attention. This means much faster turns and also opens the door for Landover’s biggest feature, daily games. One will be able to play as many simultaneous games as one likes, getting notified only when it’s one's turn to make a move. One no longer needs to wait around wasting time while one's opponents decide what resources to trade or what to build.

There are several other rule changes in Landover to make the mobile experience that much better.For example, "bank trading" forces players to only trade with the bank to increase the game's speed. Knights, the overly complex and confusing mechanic, has been replaced with "military power." Military power starts at 0 and can be upgraded during a player's turn, and can be used to defend against barbarian attacks. Things like discarding and wedding cards are all done randomly, meaning less time waiting for players to make decisions. These RNG mechanics speed up the game and have been offset with other changes to ensure the game is still fun and has plenty of decision trees for the players.

Although not the first game Nutty Putty LLC has launched, Landover has now become the sole focus and aims to be the #1 place for Catan™ lovers looking for faster games on mobile. Be sure to test out one's strategies against the Landover bots before trying multiplayer. For more information, visit https://landover.io/ and download Landover for FREE on IOS or Android or try out the game in browser mode.