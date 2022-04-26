Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,487 in the last 365 days.

The One World Festival is a new independent festival celebrating the diverse community of Brighton

One World Festival Line Up 2022 SATURDAY Line Up: London African Gospel Choir (performing Paul Simon's Graceland & Bob Marley's Song Book) // Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 // Roni Size // Brinsley Forde's Aswad // African Head Charge // DJ Marky // System 7 // Ea

One World Festival 2022

London African Gospel Choir (performing Paul Simon's Graceland & Bob Marley's Song Book)

London African Gospel Choir (performing Paul Simon's Graceland & Bob Marley's Song Book)

Roni Size will be at the One World Festival Brighton

Roni Size

The Dualers will be at the One World Festival Brighton

The Dualers

Horace Andy will be at the One World Festival Brighton

Horace Andy

A two-day festival of DJs and live bands from local and international scenes, spanning grassroots jazz, reggae, hip hop, funk, soul and electronic dance music.

The London African Gospel Choir are clearly onto something good with this show, and the high expectations are more than matched by their performance. ”
— Songlines Magazine

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The One World Festival, Stanmer Park, Brighton, UK
Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th June 2022

We are invested in making a positive impact within our community as well as in the wider contexts of live and electronic music. We champion diversity, transparency and ecological sustainability. We will fundraise for causes we care about and strive to create a safe and open space for all.

With exceptional programming and an emphasis on creating a safe, comfortable environment for punters, the weekender marks a welcoming addition to Brighton’s event calendar. Let’s celebrate One World and come together creating a fiesta of colour and sound.

SATURDAY Line Up:
London African Gospel Choir (performing Paul Simon's Graceland & Bob Marley's Song Book) // Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 // Roni Size // Brinsley Forde's Aswad // African Head Charge // DJ Marky // System 7 // Eat Static // Channel One Sound System // General Levy // Mungo's Hi-Fi // Banco De Gaia //
More TBA

SUNDAY Line Up:
The Dualers // Eek A Mouse // Horace Andy & the Dub Ashante Band // LTJ Bukem // Talvin Singh // 35 Years of Mafia & Fluxy with live sets from Maxi Priest, Tippa Irie, Little Roy & George Dekker (The Pioneers) // Macka B & the Roots Ragga Band // Cleveland Watkiss the Great Jamaican Songbook // Transglobal Underground // Mungo's Hi-Fi // Aba Shanti // Dub Pistols Sound System // Iration Steppas //
More TBA

Tickets with NO BOOKING FEES available HERE
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/oneworldfestival

Ish Ali
One World Festival Brighton
+44 7790 088207
info@oneworldfestivalbrighton.co.uk

You just read:

The One World Festival is a new independent festival celebrating the diverse community of Brighton

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.