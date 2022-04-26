The One World Festival is a new independent festival celebrating the diverse community of Brighton

One World Festival 2022 London African Gospel Choir (performing Paul Simon's Graceland & Bob Marley's Song Book) Roni Size The Dualers Horace Andy

A two-day festival of DJs and live bands from local and international scenes, spanning grassroots jazz, reggae, hip hop, funk, soul and electronic dance music.

The London African Gospel Choir are clearly onto something good with this show, and the high expectations are more than matched by their performance. ” — Songlines Magazine

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The One World Festival, Stanmer Park, Brighton, UK

Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th June 2022

We are invested in making a positive impact within our community as well as in the wider contexts of live and electronic music. We champion diversity, transparency and ecological sustainability. We will fundraise for causes we care about and strive to create a safe and open space for all.

With exceptional programming and an emphasis on creating a safe, comfortable environment for punters, the weekender marks a welcoming addition to Brighton’s event calendar. Let’s celebrate One World and come together creating a fiesta of colour and sound.

SATURDAY Line Up:

London African Gospel Choir (performing Paul Simon's Graceland & Bob Marley's Song Book) // Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 // Roni Size // Brinsley Forde's Aswad // African Head Charge // DJ Marky // System 7 // Eat Static // Channel One Sound System // General Levy // Mungo's Hi-Fi // Banco De Gaia //

More TBA

SUNDAY Line Up:

The Dualers // Eek A Mouse // Horace Andy & the Dub Ashante Band // LTJ Bukem // Talvin Singh // 35 Years of Mafia & Fluxy with live sets from Maxi Priest, Tippa Irie, Little Roy & George Dekker (The Pioneers) // Macka B & the Roots Ragga Band // Cleveland Watkiss the Great Jamaican Songbook // Transglobal Underground // Mungo's Hi-Fi // Aba Shanti // Dub Pistols Sound System // Iration Steppas //

More TBA

