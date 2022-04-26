“Macao Library Week” talk explores similarities, differences and collaborations between libraries

MACAU, April 26 - Jointly organised by the Macao Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and the University of Macau Library, the “Talk on Reading Literacy in Public Libraries and University Libraries”, integrated in the “Macao Library Week 2022”, was held on 26 April in the Auditorium of the University of Macau Library. The Head of the Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Loi Chi Pang, and the University Librarian of the University of Macau Library, Wu Jianzhong, were invited to exchange their insights at the talk, which was hosted by Ma Wan Cham, Professor of the Department of Chinese Language and Literature of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of the University of Macau. The talk focused on the similarities and differences between public libraries and university libraries in developing reading literacy from their perspectives, roles and positions. The event received an enthusiastic response from the public.

During the talk, Loi Chi Pang used concrete cases to introduce the current services, collections, architecture and target users of Macao’s public libraries, from which he elaborated an innovative concept for library development, such as improving the accessibility of users to information in the library with new technologies, and enhancing the promotion of the collections through organising various exhibitions. Wu Jianzhong, University Librarian of the University of Macau Library, had served as Director of Shanghai Library for several years and a Standing Committee member of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA). He shared his experience in managing public libraries and university libraries and highlighted the importance of information literacy in learning and research, and its positive role in professional career development. During the talk, both speakers also discussed the ways of developing reading literacy in different sectors and to different audiences. The attendees obtained fruitful results from the informative sharing.

In addition, the promotional days of the “Macao Library Week 2022” will be held on 30 April (Saturday) and 1 May (Sunday), at the Old Court Building, featuring an array of activities, including game booths, picture book readings, craft workshops for families, and an exhibition on children’s picture books. Meanwhile, the activities “Book Exchange” and “Periodicals Sale”, which have been well-received by the public over the years, will also be held this year. Residents with a “Stamped Scorecard” may exchange books of equivalent value at the “Book Exchange” venues at the Old Court Building and the Seac Pai Van Library during the promotional days.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for the activities.

For information about the activities of the "Macao Library Week", please visit IC's Macao Public Library website (www.library.gov.mo). For activities that require registration, interested parties can register online through IC's "Activities Registration System" (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event) from today. Admission is free.

