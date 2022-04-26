# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 2

04-18-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Joel Fickett (62) of Marshfield for Operating After Suspension, Class E after a traffic stop for an expired registration (8/31/2021) on RT 191 in Meddybemps. Joel’s inspection had expired in 5/2009, and he was unable to provide an insurance card. His vehicle was towed.

04-19-22

Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of a missing person in Dedham. Subsequently James Melanson (62) of Dedham was located and arrested for Violation of Bail Conditions.

Corporal Jeff Taylor investigated a report of property damage on the Tunk Lake Road in Sullivan. Several mailboxes had been run over during the night. Investigation continues.

04-22-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft reported in Blue Hill. It was reported a large amount of jewelry stolen from a vehicle. Investigation continues.

04-23-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer arrested Ashton O’Reilly (22) of Calais for Operating Under the Influence after a traffic crash in on RT 191 in Meddybemps.