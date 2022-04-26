‘Safety’ And ‘Efficiency’ Keys To Advancing Organic Poultry Market Services

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the ever-increasing need for improved and more efficient organic poultry services, companies operating in organic poultry market are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on enhancing technologies to address the rising demand of safe and improved poultry services which is shaping the organic poultry market outlook. For instance, Transport Genie Ltd., a Canadian company involved in transportation of animals partnered with Prodavi SA, an integrated poultry company based in Switzerland, to conduct field trials using Transport Genie smart sensors on poultry transport trucks. Transport Genie smart sensors monitors micro-climate conditions of live poultry during the transport of livestock from farm to their destination with real-time alerts and uses blockchain technologies to keep an electronic record of activities throughout the transportation value chain. The transport genie sensors ensure the safety of poultry during the transit across Canada, improving the productivity in the organic poultry market.

Read more on the Global Organic Poultry Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-poultry-global-market-report

The global organic poultry market size is expected to grow from $9.24 billion in 2021 to $9.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The organic poultry market is expected to grow to $12.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

TBRC’s organic poultry market overview shows that consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic food including organic poultry has seen a significant increase and is driving the market in a positive direction. Organic poultry is rich in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and offer high nutritional value. Thus, more awareness of the health benefits of organic food including organic poultry among the consumers increases the demand for organic poultry. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total sales of organic boiler in the USA was more than $749 million followed by $83 million sales of organic turkey. Also, more than 19.5 million organic broilers and 15.7 million organic layers were raised in USA. According to the organic poultry market analysis, with an increase in consumer awareness in organic food, there is a developing potential that would drive the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global organic poultry industry are Tyson Foods, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Bell & Evans, Hain Celestial, Fosters Farm, Bostock’s Organics, Riverford Organic Farms, Cargill Meat Solutions, SUN DAILY, Hubei Shendi Agricultural Science.

TBRC’s global organic poultry market report is segmented by product type into eggs, meat products, by processing type into fresh, frozen, processed, by end-user into households, food services, by distribution channel into supermarkets, specialty store, online sales, others.

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Eggs, Meat Products), By Processing Type (Fresh, Frozen, Processed), By End-User (Households, Food Services), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a organic poultry market overview, forecast organic poultry market size and growth for the whole market, organic poultry market segments, geographies, organic poultry market trends, organic poultry market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Organic Poultry Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3087&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Addictives), By Test (ELISA, PCR, Molecular Diagnostic test, Laboratory Test), By Application (Farm, House) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-healthcare-global-market-report

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Brooders, Feeders, Waterers), By Operation (Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic), By Poultry (Chicken, Turkey, Duck) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-brooders-feeders-and-waterers-global-market-report

Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton, Poultry, Other Product Types), By Distribution Channel (Super/hyper market, Online Retailers, Meat Shop, Health and natural food stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Type (Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-meat-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/