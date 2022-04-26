Hubject partners with the Czech market leader ČEZ to expand eRoaming options for electric car drivers in Europe
We are honoured to continue working with a powerful and innovative company ČEZ Group to achieve our goals enabling a customer-friendly, simple charging experience.”BERLIN, GERMANY, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject has set up a new strategic partnership with ČEZ Group - a major Charging Point Operator (CPO) provider in the Czech Republic (CZ). The collaboration will increase the number of charging points available for EV drivers across the country. Thanks to this collaboration more than 2.000 public charging points will be available to European EV Drivers.
“While ČEZ Group retains its leadership in the traditional energy industry, we continuously increasing energy needs and contribute to a higher quality of life. Therefore, becoming an active member in the emerging eMobility market was a logical step for us,” says Tomáš Chmelík, Head of the eMobility Department.
The fact that he can count on the full support of his company is also made clear by a quote with which Daniel Beneš, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of ČEZ, set the course in May of last year: „The rapidly rising number of electric cars is a clear trend. By building a reliable nationwide network of public charging stations, we support electromobility, not only in the Czech Republic but in the Central-European region as a whole. Furthermore, we guarantee drivers a supply of truly emissions-free power at most stands, thanks to certificates of the origin of power from renewable sources. “
"We are honoured to continue working with a powerful and innovative company ČEZ Group to achieve our goals enabling a customer-friendly, simple charging experience," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.
Even the government in Prague has a great interest in speeding up the transition to eMobility. After all, the Czech Republic is considered a car nation. In 2020, the country's highly industrialized economy managed to become the third-largest producer of passenger cars in the EU. Together with their suppliers, the motor vehicle producers based there generated almost 10 percent of the Czech gross value added.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO 15118. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarter is located in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
About ČEZ:
Employing more than 28,000 employees, CEZ Group is one of the largest economic entities in Czechia and Central Europe. The main subject of ČEZ business endeavours is generation, distribution, trading, and sale of electricity and heat; trading and sale of natural gas; provision of comprehensive energy services from the new energy sector, and coal mining. CEZ Group has been systematically focusing on Electromobility since 2009 and currently operates the largest network of public charging stations across the Czech Republic. We are a key player in electromobility in the Czech market with an appropriate range of solutions and services for all customer groups. Our charging infrastructure is built on modern and reliable technologies, is in line with technological trends and offer customers optimal opportunities for charging their e-cars.
