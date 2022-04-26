Systematix Infotech announces rebranding, changes name to Softude

Softude by Systematix Infotech Team Softude Leadership team at Softude

With great purpose and respect for its history, Softude challenges itself to progress, innovate and place its customers at the center of all that it does.

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a leading global IT services, and solutions company operating out of Indore, Bhopal, Gurugram in India, and Charlotte, Houston, in the US, today announced that it has rebranded, introducing a new brand name, “Softude” and visual identity. The change represents the company’s growth, evolved service offering, and customer-first approach.The new brand name “Softude” comes as Systematix Infotech continues to grow and adapt to meet existing and new clients’ shifting software needs and to better serve the agility and digital acceleration sought by today’s business ecosystem. All while continuing to deliver the creative, innovative, and on-time software solutions that Systematix Infotech is known for.With a diverse portfolio of organizations that the company has impacted over the past 17 years, Systematix Infotech has grown as one of the leading global IT services and solutions firms. In an ever-changing world, for communicating vision, values, culture, and the differentiation of a growing brand, it was time for a restart. The rebranding consolidates the company’s full suite of capabilities to architect and develops meaningful enterprise and digital transformation technology solutions with the mission of helping its clients reach their altitudes. At the same time, rebranding communicates its culture of “CARE” (Commitment, Agility, Respect, Excellence) for both the clients and its people.Here is Softude’s rebranding story:The Rebranding Effect: Attitude. Altitude. Gratitude. REPEATBranding is more than just the logo or color palette. It is the ability of a company to communicate its philosophy based on its vision, mission, and growth strategy. From operations to sales to internal company culture, every aspect of a company is affected and reflected by branding. Rebranding is an opportunity to further align customers, employees, and operations. The company shares three key reasons behind the brand refreshment.First, it was important to communicate the company’s two-way value exchange and expanded offerings to the clients. The impact and scale of the company needed to be expressed.Second, the shift in requirements of its clients to tap into the digital transformation using the latest low-code, IoT (Internet of Things), RPA (robotic process automation), data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning trends. As these technologies become important in making a business digital-first, it became necessary to address them.The third is its rapidly growing Softude (erstwhile Systematix) family. The company’s culture of “Care” encouraged the management to provide a world-class, luxurious, and comfortable software development facility for their team. The company takes pride in sharing that, alongside rebranding, Softude headquarters at Indore (M.P.) India development center is now operating from the 14th floor of the tallest signature building Skye Corporate Park; a lavish working space sprawling over 21000 sq. ft. that can house 500 team members with all modern amenities at our disposal.To coincide with the rebranding, Softude also launched a new website, reflective of the new brand and visual identity. Softude can be found at www.softude.com . The website showcases the company’s creative new identity, focuses on the brand experiences, and includes a portfolio of work Softude (erstwhile Systematix Infotech) has delivered to its clients.Sunita Kishnani, Chief Marketing Officer at Softude stated, “Our new brand is intended to break through the digital noise and simplify who we are into the core components of what our clients and team members need. We are leaning into the future. It reinforces our brand positioning experience and showcases our expertise in helping brands engage their audiences in ways that may not always be traditional means of connecting”.Speaking about rebranding Sunil Rawat, Founder and Managing Director at Softude said, “Attitude sets out the Altitude. When at Altitude, Gratitude keeps us grounded! That is why Softude: Attitude, Altitude, Gratitude, Repeat is our brand promise”.Ajay Bhoraskar, CEO, added, “As we evolve our offering to be what our clients need most, our visual identity must mirror the shift. Over our 17+ years history as a digital solution provider, we have and will always continue to evolve to stay ahead of industry trends and market changes, to strategically support the needs of our clients and our people”.About Softude(erstwhile Systematix Infotech):Spanning clients across 30+ countries and with 378+ team members, Softudeworks with clients across industries including financial services, technology, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and the automotive. Softude is a CMMI Level 3 appraised, ISO 27001:2013 and a Great place to work certified, Software services and solutions firm. The company helps businesses to pivot and stay ahead of the curve with their digital transformation solutions. The company is NASSCOM and a CRISIL member. Design Rush in Houston listed Softude among their "Top Software Development Companies” for 2022. Digital.com alsorecognizedSoftude, as One of the Best Custom Software Developers in Charlotte 2021.

Softude by Systematix | New Brand Name Launch Video