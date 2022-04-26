Dr. Mina Kalantari and Laura Cieplik Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Mina Kalantari, Scientific Director of Molecular Testing at Innovative Health Diagnostics Laura Cieplik, strategic fitness executive at Studio Three Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Mina Kalantari, Scientific Director of Molecular Testing at Innovative Health Diagnostics. Laura Cieplik, strategic fitness executive at Studio Three.

[...] honest communication and teamwork lead to major accomplishments.” — Laura Cieplik, strategic fitness executive at Studio Three

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Candice Georgiadis may just be the differing factor between a decent 2022 and a totally new face and result driven 2022 for your and your company. Two recent client interview excerpts are below along with her contact info. She will put together a real world marketing plan, built on ROI and business needs/goals. Read more about Candice Georgiadis' methods in this expert panel article on Forbes' website.

-

Dr. Mina Kalantari, Scientific Director of Molecular Testing at Innovative Health Diagnostics

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have been at Innovative Health Diagnostics (IHD) for almost 10 years, and have never worked with such experienced, kind, collaborative practitioners and people.

We have never experienced anything like the COVID-19 pandemic before, which we have been on the frontlines of fighting since March of 2020. To keep our communities in California, New York, and beyond safe, it has been an all-hands-on deck approach, especially when the additional variants such as Omicron came about in the winter of 2021.

At one point, myself and my staff were working 18- to 20-hour days to process and complete the quick testing turnaround times for our patients. At IHD, we pride ourselves on providing an intimate approach to testing when compared to other labs that are required to meet quotas at mass quantities. Our staff are incredibly dedicated to their patients, providing at-home testing and even delivering tests to patient homes if they couldn’t get to the lab themselves.

During the pandemic, a member of my team was notified that her husband and son had tested positive for COVID-19. She made sure that they were alright, tested negative herself, and still came to work at IHD so that she could keep her community safe and protected during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. I am grateful to work for a company with such amazing talent and caring practitioners!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At IHD, we take a human-centric approach, putting patients first by enabling access to accurate testing through our suite of at-home testing options. One of those tests is the upcoming at-home Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) test, which can help women monitor their overall ovarian health. Tracking AMH results over time is critical to understanding individual fertility.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Laura Cieplik, strategic fitness executive at Studio Three

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Take time to decompress and disconnect. Working in fitness, my hours are non-traditional and can span from the break of dawn to late at night– plus weekends. It can be difficult to find the space to “turn off” and reset. I find that holding myself accountable to resting for small periods of time is easier for me to stick to. For example, when I get home I don’t check my emails until I’m done eating dinner.

Balance is important. Living a healthier lifestyle is often associated with punishment or deprivation — two notions that are far from healthy. Have a glass of wine, eat dessert, and allow yourself to indulge in what brings you joy, but do so in moderation.

Find something you love. When you lean into activities that speak to you, they will help you stick to healthier choices without them feeling like a burden. If cooking brings you joy, explore some healthier recipes, or find a fun workout class that you genuinely look forward to!

Start small and celebrate each win. It’s natural to want to go all in on a goal, but this can set us up for feelings of failure down the road. Set smaller goals along the way and you will feel more empowered to keep going.

Drink more water. Seriously, go take a sip now! Water is the fuel for everything.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Going back to what I said earlier, fitness is about more than just physical appearance. Regular exercise can have a profound effect on depression and anxiety and can help people feel more energetic throughout the day, sleep better at night and have sharper memories.

My hope is that through my work and the community we’re building at Studio Three, that we can continue to raise awareness of the link between physical activity and overall well being. We can all take steps — no matter how big or small — every day to lead a healthy, sustainable, happy life!

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis