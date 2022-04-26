O3T: New Company Introduces Technology for Safer Hotel Stays in a Post-Covid World
O3 Technologies Inc, (“O3T”) a Los Angeles-based company has invented, patented, and engineered a proprietary in-room mattress disinfection device.
Even before COVID, we saw that hoteliers were coming under increased pressure to ensure 100% compliance when it comes to guest health and safety.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spread COVID-19 and its variants forever changed the way we live, the way we work and the way we travel. Today the secret to an enjoyable hotel stay is not only the promise of a comfortable night’s rest but also the guarantee of a bed that is clean, hygienic, and regularly sanitized to the highest possible standards.
O3 Technologies Inc, (“O3T”) a Los Angeles-based company has invented, patented, and engineered a proprietary in-room mattress disinfection device, the first of its kind, that is portable, convenient, and designed for ease of use. With the O3T solution, mattresses can be cleaned and disinfected in the room by hotel cleaning staff in under 30 minutes. The cumbersome process of removing a hotel mattress and taking it to a disinfection truck will soon be a thing of the past.
O3T’s innovative technology uses activated oxygen or O3, a compound that has been used for many years to disinfect medical devices and even insure safe drinking water supplies.
O3T’s portable disinfection system involves a simple three-step process:
1. The mattresses are placed into a sealed, leakproof bag, into which Activated Oxygen is pumped.
2. The Activated Oxygen is pulled through the layers of material at safe, therapeutic levels.
3. At the completion of the disinfection process, the Activated Oxygen is subjected to UVC light and a series of catalysts to rapidly bring levels back to normal, ambient room levels.
In addition to combating and destroying the COVID-19 virus, the O3T system ensures mattresses are free from other disease-causing pathogens, mold, and parasites. “Our patented, Containment System Mechanism both lifts the mattress off the box spring or platform and encapsulates the mattress in a bag into which the portable pump pushes Activated Oxygen to complete the disinfection process quickly and effectively in less than 30 minutes,” according to Mr. Rifkin, Founder and CTO. Eliminating COVID-19, viruses, bedbugs, fleas & mites
“Even before COVID, we saw that hoteliers were coming under increased pressure to ensure 100% compliance when it comes to guest health and safety.” says Rifkin. “Now the Covid crisis has intensified the legal pressure, the number of individual and class action lawsuits has increased dramatically, as has the magnitude of damages awarded to guests whose wellbeing has been compromised.”
O3 Technologies' innovative system has undergone lengthy laboratory examination at Bioscience Labs which found the system 99.9% effective on plant-based, animal, and man-made materials: for example, cotton, wool, and rayon respectively.
Mr. Rifkin has over 40 years in the design and development of medical equipment and interactive electronic consumer entertainment products. “Our team has a long and proud history of delivering innovations to consumers and businesses and we have collectively shipped over $4 billion of such products to date. Our new disinfection system has been developed and tested to the highest quality and is now ready for adoption by the hospitality and lodging industry”.
O3 Technologies is now looking for additional hotel partners to adopt their disinfection system in-house and is offering portable units for use on a 30-day trial basis. They are starting the first pilot program in North America, and they are looking for 10 pilot partners to add to their current roster. The European rollout will begin in 2023. For more information, please go to O3T.com, to learn more about this exciting technology and sign up for their pilot program.
