The Dylan Amsterdam: Defending its Historic Dutch Destination
The Dylan works diligently with their in-house Green Team to create social and ecological awareness across the organization.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of the 9-Streets area on the prestigious Keizersgracht canal, The Dylan Amsterdam is an ideal home base to discover the hidden treasures of Amsterdam’s past and present by foot or bike.
As a Gold Certified Green Globe member hotel, The Dylan has received independent verification for its sustainable operations each year since 2017.
As a city built on water, one of the green initiatives closest to the team’s heart is sponsoring The Ocean Clean-Up, a non-profit organisation developing advanced technologies to rid the oceans of plastic. The complimentary water found in guest rooms is bottled on location, while Earth Water is served in the restaurant and can be found in the minibars and gym, with 100% of net profits donated to finance water projects.
Located in a monumental building on Keizersgracht, one of Amsterdam’s main canals, The Dylan takes great pride in being part of the city’s cultural history. To honor its heritage as a 17th century theatre, The Dylan organises arts and culture events including plays for both locals and guests to enjoy, as well as maintaining the original building through regular restoration work.
As a contribution to resource management, the hotel is proud to hold its “Yard Sale” event which offers the opportunity for employees to buy the hotel’s non-current porcelain, furniture, and other items. Remaining items are donated to charity, with funds raised used for staff functions and support of a local business.
Additionally, retired hotel furniture has been donated to the Dutch hotel school Hotelschool The Hague. Within the school’s training hotel, Skotel, a guest room has been fully furnished in the Dylan style and provides a hands-on learning environment for students who are training to be future hospitality professionals.
Housed within an 18th century bakery, The Dylan’s Michelin-starred restaurant Vinkeles showcases seasonal, locally sourced produce, using only the freshest of ingredients. While supporting Dutch farming and fishing communities, the hotel provides its main suppliers with a Sustainable Purchasing Policy, designed to educate these businesses on minimizing packaging and reducing the number of deliveries. Further community contributions have extended to assisting the Salvation Army with the preparation of lunches for over 200 primary school children coming from the poorest and most vulnerable home situations in Amsterdam.
The Dylan’s ongoing efforts continue to focus both inside and outside the hotel. Digital systems are utilized across reservations, administration and housekeeping to eliminate paper usage and create efficiency. At the same time the Green Team have cooperated with the local municipality to reduce the number of waste contractors from nine companies operating in the 9 Straatjes Area, down to just one. This program has greatly reduced traffic and emissions in this historic center of Amsterdam.
